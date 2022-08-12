AGL 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
ANL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.59%)
AVN 79.15 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.23%)
BOP 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.15%)
CNERGY 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.97%)
EFERT 78.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
EPCL 67.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.5%)
FCCL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
GGGL 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.76%)
GGL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.74%)
GTECH 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
HUMNL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.84%)
KEL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.25%)
LOTCHEM 34.68 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (5.51%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 86.01 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.73%)
PAEL 16.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.85%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.76%)
PRL 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.48%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.8%)
TPL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
TPLP 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.11%)
TREET 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.18%)
TRG 95.95 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.53%)
UNITY 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.62%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,254 Increased By 45.4 (1.08%)
BR30 15,663 Increased By 217.4 (1.41%)
KSE100 42,630 Increased By 386.3 (0.91%)
KSE30 16,119 Increased By 147.8 (0.93%)
Australian shares end lower as miners, tech stocks weigh

Reuters Published August 12, 2022 Updated August 12, 2022 12:26pm

Australian shares closed lower on Friday as sentiment turned sour due to worries around the US Federal Reserve’s rate-hike stance, although the benchmark index recorded its fourth straight weekly gain helped by its 0.24% rise for the week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.5% lower at 7,032.5 after jumping more than 1% on Thursday.

Australian equities tracked declines in global markets after a Fed official said that the central bank was open for a possibility of a 75 basis point increase in rates even after the softer-than-expected inflation data in July.

“Fed members are continuing to talk a hawkish game and that has weighed on sentiment for equity traders.

But we’ve reached that stage of the year where price action is choppy and its direction can be fickle“ said Matt Simpson, market analyst at City Index.

Miners fell 0.8% as iron ore futures slumped on demand worries in top steel producer China. Heavyweights BHP and Fortescue lost 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively.

Technology stocks dropped 2%, marking its worst week since June 17.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc dropped 4%. Energy shares were the only gainers, jumping 2.3%. The sub-index saw its best week since June 10. Oil and gas major Woodside Energy and Santos advanced 3.7% and 0.8% respectively.

Australian shares end at two-month high on boost from miners, banks

Coal explorer Stanmore Resources soared nearly 11% as it said it would buy the remaining 20% stake in a metallurgical coal venture in Queensland from Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co for $380 million.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.25% lower at 11,730.52.

Looking ahead, investors’ focus is on central bank action.

A Reuters poll showed the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will stick to hike interest rate by 50 basis point in its most aggressive tightening in over two decades.

