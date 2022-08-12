High flood likely in Chenab

LAHORE: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued medium to high-level flood alert in River Chenab as around 250,000 cusecs water is likely to pass through Head Marala against 88,000 cusecs during the last 24 hours.

Sources said over two inches rain in the catchment area of River Chenab during the last 24 hours has led to issuance of flood alert.

Similarly, they added, the water flow in River Ravi is likely to surge to 40,000 cusecs from the current position of 20,000 cusecs. Medium to high-level flooding is expected in River Chenab at Marala and Khanki during next 24 hours and at Qadirabad after 24 hours. Medium to high-level flooding is also expected in the nullahs of Rivers Ravi and Chenab during next 48 hours.

Similarly, flash flooding is expected in the rivers/nullahs of Kohat, Bannu & DI Khan Divisions along with District Mianwali and urban flooding is expected in Sindh and flash flooding is expected in rivers/nullahs of Balochistan and hill torrents of DG Khan Division from 11th to 14th August.

Meanwhile, they said, both Tarbela and Mangla dams have attained 92.9% and 34% of their total conservation level so far.

According to the PMD, intense monsoon activity is likely to continue over Sindh, Balochistan along with Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, DG Khan and Multan Divisions from 12th to 14th August. Scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity is expected over rest of the country from 12th to 14th August. Meanwhile, the city of Lahore also witnessed a good spell of rain on Thursday and more is likely to take place during the next week.

