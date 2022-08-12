AGL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
Negative propaganda campaign: Joint inquiry body submits initial report to ministry

Recorder Report Published 12 Aug, 2022 05:44am

ISLAMABAD: The joint inquiry committee constituted to probe the issue of the negative propaganda campaign on social media after the Pakistan Army helicopter crash, has submitted its initial report to the Ministry of Interior.

Sources said that the committee comprising officials from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) – have submitted an initial report to the Interior Ministry on the campaign to malign the military officers who were martyred in the Lasbela helicopter crash.

They said that the probing team has detected a total of 754 tweets.

FIA ISI Pakistan Army Pakistan Army helicopter crash

