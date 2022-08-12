AGL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
AVN 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.9%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
CNERGY 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.65%)
EFERT 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.56%)
EPCL 67.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.75%)
FCCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.33%)
FLYNG 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.32%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.31%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.22%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 32.87 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
OGDC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
PRL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
TELE 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
TPL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
TPLP 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
TREET 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
TRG 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.93%)
UNITY 20.37 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.49%)
WAVES 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,209 Decreased By -29.7 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,445 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 42,243 Decreased By -251.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 15,972 Decreased By -108.3 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

VLSFO cash differential slightly up

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2022 05:44am

SINGAPORE: Residual stock levels at Singapore fell to their lowest in more than three years, latest data showed on Thursday, as steady downstream demand led to a consistent drawdown in recent weeks.

Recent declines in premiums of very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) have lifted prospects of bunker demand in August, some trade sources said.

The 0.5% VLSFO cash differential inched up slightly on Thursday as market backwardation widened day-on-day, but continued to hover way below record highs of above $86 seen in July. The cash premium rose $1.61 to $16.56 per tonne over Singapore quotes on Thursday.

High sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) demand for power generation is also expected to hold steady in the month, particularly for South Asia, which could prompt more fuel oil stock draws regionally.

The 180-cst HSFO cash differential in Asia rose 75 cents to a premium of $1.91 per tonne over Singapore quotes, while the 380-cst HSFO cash differential climbed 93 cents to a premium of $7.59 per tonne.

Singapore fuel oil inventories fell 5% to 17.08 million barrels (2.69 million tonnes) in the week to Aug. 10, latest data from Enterprise Singapore showed.

Oil prices drifted lower on Thursday as concerns over supply disruptions eased and markets looked for evidence of improving fuel demand.

Major energy traders are taking hundreds of millions of dollars in losses as they scramble to plug a liquefied natural gas supply gap after several outages hampered efforts to fill European storage ahead of the winter heating season.

The average price of US retail gasoline fell below $4 per gallon on Thursday for the first time in months, giving some relief to drivers in the world’s largest consumer of the fuel.

Fuel Oil Oil prices HSFO VLSFO Singapore fuel oil

Comments

1000 characters

VLSFO cash differential slightly up

Rs50bn loan from consortium of banks: ECC decides to issue letter of comfort to PSO

Purchase of coal: CPHGC seeks Rs167bn from govt

FCA mechanism: KE’s tariff for June hiked by Rs11.10/unit

Debt servicing: Forex reserves fall by over $2bn in 5 weeks

Japanese meet PM, say mulling investing $1bn

PM for sustained high-level exchanges with EU

Oil demand rises as gas prices surge: IEA

Swat, Miramshah and Mir Ali areas: PM forms 16-member Jirga to deal with law and order challenge

3 soldiers killed, 2 fighters martyred in Indian army base attack

USF and Ignite: Telecom operators seek suspension of their contribution for two years

Read more stories