AGL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
AVN 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.9%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
CNERGY 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.65%)
EFERT 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.56%)
EPCL 67.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.75%)
FCCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.33%)
FLYNG 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.32%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.31%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.22%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 32.87 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
OGDC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
PRL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
TELE 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
TPL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
TPLP 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
TREET 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
TRG 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.93%)
UNITY 20.37 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.49%)
WAVES 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,209 Decreased By -29.7 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,445 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 42,243 Decreased By -251.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 15,972 Decreased By -108.3 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh Excise Dept collects over Rs8,912m in July

Recorder Report Published 12 Aug, 2022 05:44am

KARACHI: Sindh Excise Department has collected over Rs8,912 million in the first month of the current financial year.

According to the data released by the department, around Rs8,912 million have been collected in July.

The department has collected Rs. 636.614 million as motor vehicle tax, Rs. 7806.186 million as infrastructure cess, Rs. 0.016 million as professional tax, Rs. 0.117 million rupees was collected as property tax and Rs0.941 million as cotton fee.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

property tax Motor vehicle tax Sindh Excise dept

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh Excise Dept collects over Rs8,912m in July

Rs50bn loan from consortium of banks: ECC decides to issue letter of comfort to PSO

Purchase of coal: CPHGC seeks Rs167bn from govt

FCA mechanism: KE’s tariff for June hiked by Rs11.10/unit

Debt servicing: Forex reserves fall by over $2bn in 5 weeks

Japanese meet PM, say mulling investing $1bn

PM for sustained high-level exchanges with EU

Oil demand rises as gas prices surge: IEA

Swat, Miramshah and Mir Ali areas: PM forms 16-member Jirga to deal with law and order challenge

3 soldiers killed, 2 fighters martyred in Indian army base attack

USF and Ignite: Telecom operators seek suspension of their contribution for two years

Read more stories