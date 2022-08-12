Sindh Excise Dept collects over Rs8,912m in July

KARACHI: Sindh Excise Department has collected over Rs8,912 million in the first month of the current financial year.

According to the data released by the department, around Rs8,912 million have been collected in July.

The department has collected Rs. 636.614 million as motor vehicle tax, Rs. 7806.186 million as infrastructure cess, Rs. 0.016 million as professional tax, Rs. 0.117 million rupees was collected as property tax and Rs0.941 million as cotton fee.

