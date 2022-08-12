FPCCI election: UBG to nominate candidates soon

KARACHI: President of United Business Group (UBG) Zubair Tufail has said that the stage of nomination of candidates for the seats of vice presidents in the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Election 2023 on behalf of the United Business Group will be completed soon.

Chairman UBG Shahzad Ali Malik and other leaders will make an important visit to Karachi in the next few days. The UBG leadership is deciding on the nomination of candidates on merit after consultation.

However, President UBG Zubair Tufail strongly condemned the heinous campaign against the military helicopter accident in Lasbela and said that our brave forces are not only the forces of Pakistan but also the forces of the entire Islamic world. They have helped and served the nation, we are always ready to make any sacrifice by our brave forces; unfortunately some political elements are continuing their propaganda campaign against the army which is intolerable.

According to the central spokesperson of UBG Gulzar Feroze, Zubair Tufail also discussed with Atif Ikram Sheikh, the presidential candidate and Arif Yousuf Jewa the senior vice president candidate in the federation election on behalf of UBG. On this occasion, UBG leader Malik Sohail Hussain was also present.

