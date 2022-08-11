AGL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
AVN 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.9%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
CNERGY 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.65%)
EFERT 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.56%)
EPCL 67.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.75%)
FCCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.33%)
FLYNG 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.32%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.31%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.22%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 32.87 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
OGDC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
PRL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
TELE 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
TPL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
TPLP 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
TREET 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
TRG 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.93%)
UNITY 20.37 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.49%)
WAVES 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,209 Decreased By -29.7 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,445 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 42,243 Decreased By -251.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 15,972 Decreased By -108.3 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 ends down as GSK slumps, eyes on GDP data

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2022 09:54pm

Britain’s main stock indexes closed lower on Thursday, with the blue-chip FTSE 100 hit by a slump in healthcare stocks and the midcap index slipping from two-month highs as the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates kept investors wary.

The FTSE 100 dropped 0.6%, with drugmaker GSK sliding 10.1% in its second day of sharp falls on growing investor concerns about U.S. litigation focused on a heartburn drug that contained a probable carcinogen.

Haleon, GSK’s recently spun off consumer health unit, dropped 4.9%.

Deutsche Bank strategist Emmanuel Papadakis said in a note that the company could face a “short-term headwind” with from billions of dollars in potential liability “coupled with negative headlines from the slate of imminently pending cases.”.

Wall Street indexes edged higher after a rally the previous session, as signs of cooling inflation reduced bets of a supersized rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month. Policymakers said they will keep tightening monetary policy until price pressures are fully broken.

“Market pricing suggests that investors are more dovish than what we would expect the Fed to deliver,” said Karim Chedid, BlackRock’s head of investment strategy for its iShares unit in the EMEA region. “You could see more volatility in rate and equity markets.”

A stock market rally since June lows has helped drive the FTSE 100 and the midcap FTSE 250 near two-month highs, but many strategists doubt if the gains can sustain amid growing concerns of a recession.

Focus will now be on the preliminary reading of Britain’s GDP on Friday, expected to show a contraction during the second quarter.

London-listed shares of Antofagasta slipped 2.2% after the Chilean miner reported a fall in half-year profit.

Rio Tinto fell 3.7% as the miner traded without entitlement to the latest dividend payout.

The domestically focussed FTSE 250 index ended down 0.3%.

UK-listed shares of Dubai-based payments processor Network International jumped 16.2% as it announced a stock buyback programme and reported strong half-year results.

FTSE 100 FTSE index LSE london's stocks

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 ends down as GSK slumps, eyes on GDP data

8th successive gain: Rupee closes at 218.88 against US dollar

Pakistan's progress directly dependent on its army: Fawad

KSE-100 snaps 5-session winning streak, closes 0.59% lower

June FCA: Nepra notifies Rs11.1023 per unit hike in K-Electric’s tariff

OPEC, unlike IEA, sees lower 2022 oil demand growth

Police arrests wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver

Pakistan-EU sustained high-level exchanges important for stronger partnership: PM Shehbaz

Sri Lanka’s ousted president Rajapaksa arrives in Thailand

PTI rally in Lahore: National Hockey Stadium astroturf ripped for preparations

Meezan Bank posts 33% higher profit, earnings clock in at Rs17.14bn in 1HCY22

Read more stories