AGL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
ANL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.12%)
AVN 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
EPCL 67.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.61%)
FCCL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.64%)
FLYNG 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.31%)
GGGL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (5.89%)
GGL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.2%)
GTECH 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.45%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.64%)
LOTCHEM 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.25%)
MLCF 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
OGDC 84.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
PRL 18.18 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.61%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
TELE 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
TPL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 20.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
TREET 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.4%)
TRG 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
UNITY 20.46 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.94%)
WAVES 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 4,237 Decreased By -1.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 15,532 Decreased By -22.1 (-0.14%)
KSE100 42,431 Decreased By -64.1 (-0.15%)
KSE30 16,069 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares end at two-month high on boost from miners, banks

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2022 12:25pm

Australian shares closed at their highest in two months on Thursday, lifted by miners and financials, as a softer-than-expected inflation data raised bets of a less hawkish tone from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.1% higher at 7,071.0. The benchmark was down 0.5% on Wednesday.

Australian shares joined a rally in global equities after US consumer prices in July were unchanged, compared with June, although the reading was lower than investors’ expectations.

“While the market has stepped back from pricing in another 75 basis points rate hike in September …. It will take a more meaningful fall in inflation in August or another economic shock to move the Fed from the current path for the policy rate “ said Kerry Craig, global market Strategist at J.P Morgan.

Miners led the gains, advancing 1.5%. BHP and Fortescue Metals gained 1% and nearly 2%, respectively.

Financials jumped 1%, with three of “Big Four” banks ending higher.

Australian shares end lower as tech stocks drag; focus on US data

Commonwealth Bank Australia extended losses, falling 0.3% after it flagged on Wednesday that spiraling cost-of-living pressures had started to hit consumer confidence.

Local energy stocks added 0.5% on strong overnight oil prices.

Heavyweight Santos jumped 1.9% as it acquired Hunter Gas Pipeline amid a supply crunch and rising electricity prices.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.07% higher at 11760.01. The country’s house prices fell in July with the median price range recording its first annual fall since 2011, said the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares end at two-month high on boost from miners, banks

PM presents solar solution to costly fuel problem

IK denies army-PTI rift, alludes to fall of Dhaka

Presidential Ordinance almost ready: New tax rates under FTS to be notified on Oct 1

New PPA: PD not willing to commit over 1,000MW to KE

US gasoline prices fall below $4 for first time since March

Oil steadies as IEA hikes 2022 demand growth forecast

Google opposes Facebook-backed proposal for self-regulatory body in India

Lower energy demand, oil prices: Miftah says BoP surplus ‘imminent’

Move aims at keeping uniform rate across country: Nepra approves Re0.57 per unit hike in KE tariff

TV channel’s owner, 5 others charged with sedition

Read more stories