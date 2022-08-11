AGL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.86%)
AVN 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
EFERT 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 68.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.09%)
FCCL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.43%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
GGGL 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.27%)
GGL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.56%)
GTECH 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.94%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.28%)
LOTCHEM 32.82 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.92%)
MLCF 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
OGDC 84.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PAEL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 18.18 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.61%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
TPL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TPLP 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1%)
TREET 27.18 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.84%)
TRG 95.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.27%)
UNITY 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.79%)
WAVES 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,248 Increased By 9.9 (0.23%)
BR30 15,622 Increased By 68 (0.44%)
KSE100 42,544 Increased By 49.3 (0.12%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 20.6 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

IK denies army-PTI rift, alludes to fall of Dhaka

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published August 11, 2022 Updated August 11, 2022 09:48am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan has warned that the “conspiracies that led to the disintegration of Pakistan (in 1971)” were being repeated again to “pit the country’s largest political party against the army.”

“Some individuals, in pursuit of their vested interests, are damaging this country,” he said in a live television address to the nation on Wednesday.

“I was not even 18years old, I remember, when I went to play a match in East Pakistan in March 1970—there I saw the immense hatred among the largest political party (of East Pakistan) against the army. And we all know what happened. It is the saddest chapter of our history. Our country disintegrated,” he lamented.

“The same efforts are being repeated again. There is one party with a federal outlook that is stretched all the way— from Gilgit to Quetta—a conspiracy is being hatched to pit the country’s largest political party against the military—it is such a dangerous conspiracy-nothing can be more dangerous than that for the country,” he said.

On the behest of the foreign powers, the collaborators of this conspiracy are trying to dismantle the PTI by launching their plans one after another including the plan to create a split within the PTI.

“And they have this plan—to disqualify Imran Khan like Nawaz Sharif and bring these two at par with one another. This is the game—to cut to size the PTI—but Imran Khan can never be like Nawaz Sharif,” Khan said in his speech.

In a veiled warning, Khan asserted, “We have the street power—to shut down the entire country. But this would be damaging for the country.”

He added, “On May 25, their plan was to crush the PTI. They thought this is a party of “mummy-daddy” supporters who would not take to roads—Then they tried their best to corner us in the by-elections but the entire nation came out to put its weight behind the PTI,” he said.

“Now they are trying to go for a technical knockout. By using the foreign funding case as an excuse to corner the PTI. There’s nothing in this case—we have a record of 40,000 overseas donors— the PTI introduced the concept of political fundraising…” Khan said.

He alleged that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was being used as a tool in the execution of the plan against the PTI.

Shahbaz Gill arrested for sedition, inciting public against state institutions: Rana Sanaullah

“The court directed that foreign funding case (related to the PTI, the PML-N and the PPP) be heard and decided simultaneously but only the PTI was singled out.”

In the same vein, Khan said, “There is nothing that can go against the PTI in this case because I know how we raised funds from overseas Pakistanis. And these two parties—they have no money trail—nothing—because people don’t give them money.”

The ex-PM dubbed as totally false, the ECP’s verdict on the prohibited funding case, saying the truth would come out once the matter was probed by the courts

Responding to the controversy regarding Arif Naqvi, the PTI chief said, Naqvi was a “rising star of Pakistan” back in the year 2012 (when he raised funds for the PTI).

The K-Electric was privatised and sold to Naqvi when Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were in power, he added.

“Those who are part of the conspiracy to destabilise this country know it is not easy to eliminate PTI-so they keep unleashing new plans,” he added.

Regarding Toshakhana controversy, Khan said, he received a vehicle as a state gift that was deposited in Toshakhana. “You cannot keep such gifts—but Asif Zardari kept Toshakhana gifts including three luxury vehicles—Nawaz Sharif kept one vehicle—all the top-level officials including the army chief receive gifts—the details of Toshakhana gifts received by everyone should be investigated,” he added.

Khan’s address also featured from the past the footages of top Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders including those of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Maulana Fazalur Rehman, Asif Ali Zardari, and Ayaz Sadiq, where they could be seen strongly targeting the country’s security establishment by naming some top military generals and hurling serious accusations against them.

“These people are now calling us traitors—today, we are being told that they have become patriots and we are the traitors—those who have dirty money to the tune of billions of rupees stashed abroad are patriots,” the PTI chief deplored.

He lambasted Sharif for inviting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his granddaughter’s wedding reception, alleging that Sharif held secret meetings with Modi.

On the arrest of his Chief of Staff Shahbaz Gill, Khan said, charges should be pressed against Gill if he did anything wrong. “But breaking the door glass of his car, beating his driver up and picking him (Gill) unlawfully is simply unacceptable. We don’t know where he (Gill) has been kept,” the former PM said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan ECP foreign funding case political party foreign conspiracy

Comments

1000 characters
Syed Arif Hussain Zahidi Aug 11, 2022 06:19am
OMG. I POSTED THIS ON 2018 BUT CONFIRMED THAT PTI WAS NOT A SINCERE POLITICAL PARTY. THEIR FOREIGN FUNDING CASE WAS PENDING SND THEIR ATTITUDE TOWARDS THE INSTITUTIONS AND OPPOSITION CLEARLY SHOWED THAT.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
NoJustice Aug 11, 2022 06:50am
A man with ego this size comes once in centuries. All hail the megalomaniac.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

IK denies army-PTI rift, alludes to fall of Dhaka

Presidential Ordinance almost ready: New tax rates under FTS to be notified on Oct 1

New PPA: PD not willing to commit over 1,000MW to KE

Oil edges lower as supply disruption concerns ease

Lower energy demand, oil prices: Miftah says BoP surplus ‘imminent’

Move aims at keeping uniform rate across country: Nepra approves Re0.57 per unit hike in KE tariff

TV channel’s owner, 5 others charged with sedition

Foreign donor-assisted projects: MoF revises accounting procedure for revolving fund accounts

Framework agreement signed: Denmark to provide interest-free loans in four sectors

Restrictions imposed by SBP: PHMA seeks Miftah’s intervention

Read more stories