Punjab police not deployed at Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab police have not been deployed at residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Bani Gala and personnel of Capital police continue to guard Khan’s residence, said police official.

“As many as 76 personnel of Capital police are deployed for the security of former prime minister Imran Khan and a Superintendent of Police (SP) Islamabad is deputed as Chief Security Officer”, said Capital Police Director Public Relations Taqi Jawad while talking to Business Recorder.

Interior Minister Rana Sanualla when asked during the press conference had stated that no province can send police or force to the Capital without permission of the federal government.

Responding to news of the arrest of Shahbaz Gill outside Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid MNA Moonis Elahi tweeted on August 9 that due to movements in the Capital, the Punjab government is sending police to Bani Gala for Imran Khan’s safety.

On Tuesday, some personnel of the Punjab police were seen in Bani Gala when Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat was visiting Bani but Capital police officials said that the Punjab police personnel were part of the security squad of Punjab law minister.

