Full court reference cancelled

ISLAMABAD: A full court reference scheduled today (August 11) in honour of Justice Syed Sajjad Ali Shah was cancelled on Wednesday on the judge’s request, says the statement issued by the PRO Supreme Court.

According to the statement, the farewell dinner in honour of the judge has also been scaled down, which shall now be held in Judges Colony on the request of Justice Sajjad.

Justice Sajjad will lay down his robe on attaining the age of superannuation on August 13. The Supreme Court had convened a Full Court Reference in his honour on August 11.

As the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) delegation is abroad from August 8 to 17, therefore, expressed inability to attend the function, and the dinner in honour of the retiring judge. The sources said, the SCBA members will host a dinner in honour of ex-judge Mazhar Alam, who retired in July 2022, and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah after their return from the foreign tour.

Justice Sajjad, a member of the nine-member Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), had last week expressed his disappointment over comments made during the July 28 JCP session about the integrity of two nominees from Sindh for their elevation to the Supreme Court.

In a one-page letter written to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on July 30, Justice Sajjad regretted a member of the commission claimed that he had gained information about the credentials of the nominee judges from Sindh through one or two lawyers who hail from the province.

Justice Sajjad was elevated to the Sindh High Court (SHC) on 24th October 2005. Remained Administrative Judge, Chairman Development Committee, Member Administration Committee, Administrative Judge for ATC Sindh, Member Board of Governors for Law Colleges as well as Agha Khan Foundation and one of the founding Members of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law, he was appointed as Chief Justice of the Province of Sindh on 14th December 2015, and appointed as judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan on 15th March 2017.

