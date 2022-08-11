Elahi felicitates Arshad Nadeem

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi congratulated Arshad Nadeem for winning the gold medal in the javelin throw competition in the Commonwealth Games.

In a statement, the CM termed his victory is the success of Pakistan as Arshad Nadeem raised the country’s flag high. “Arshad Nadeem has made the country famous by showing excellent performance and professional skills”, he said, adding: “Talented, capable and determined youth like Arshad Nadeem is the real face of Pakistan. I also congratulate the family of Arshad Nadeem and it is hoped that Arshad Nadeem will continue to achieve more victories for Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022