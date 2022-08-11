AGL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.51%)
AVN 78.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
CNERGY 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
EFERT 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.44%)
EPCL 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.86%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.96%)
FFL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
FLYNG 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
GGGL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
GGL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 32.52 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (5.69%)
MLCF 28.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.28%)
OGDC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.11%)
PAEL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
PRL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
TPL 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
TREET 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
TRG 95.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.84%)
UNITY 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.92%)
WAVES 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,238 Increased By 51.2 (1.22%)
BR30 15,554 Increased By 80.4 (0.52%)
KSE100 42,495 Increased By 398.6 (0.95%)
KSE30 16,080 Increased By 197.2 (1.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pemra restrained from suspending or revoking licence: SHC restores ARY News transmission

Recorder Report Published 11 Aug, 2022 04:35am

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to immediately restore ARY News transmission across the country. The court has also restrained Pemra from suspending or revoking the licence of the TV channel till the next hearing.

ARY News went off air in many parts of the country on Sunday evening without any prior notice by the competent authorities. In a 10-page interim order, the court also suspended the show-cause notice issued to ARY News by Pemra.

In the interim order, SHC has not only restored the transmission of ARY News but also restrained Pemra from suspending or revoking the license of ARY News channel extending five days’ time to ARY News to submit reply of showcause notice issued by Pemra over PTI spokesperson’s statement.

The private TV channel however undertook that it will not permit PTI spokesperson Shahbaz Gill to appear on ARY News subject to further order passed by the court or to post his views thereon. The interim order came on a lawsuit filed by ARY News against issuance of showcause notice by the Pemra.

Plaintiff counsel Abid S Zuberi, Ayan Mustafa Memon and Amna Khalili submitted that ARY News transmission was removed from the air as well from the cable TV on verbal instructions of the Pemra.

Abid S Zuberi submitted that the Pemra issues showcause notice over a breaking news that was aired at TV where newscaster referred to an old story aired on June 27 in which PTI spokesperson Shahbaz Gill was in conversation.

He submitted that the Pemra issued two-day time to reply to the factual controversy as well as legal aspects associated herewith threatening initiation of proceedings under the Pemra laws.

He submitted that impugned showcause notice has not been issued by the competent authority under the Pemra Ordinance and the same was not maintainable.

Zuberi submitted that the TV channel runs programs but it was not necessarily that the channel itself agrees to the statements or views expressed by any of the participants or the guests, therefore the impugned action issued by the Pemra is itself unwarranted under the law.

He submitted that no chairman of the Pemra has been appointed yet nor the 12 members of its committee is in existence, therefore the authority under section 6 and 8 of the Pemra Ordinance was not in existence and no hearing could be taken place if notice is considered truth.

Pemra counsel Kashif Hanif submitted that the Pemra has not passed an order for banning the channel nor issued any direction to the cable operators to remove the channel.

He submitted that the Pemra has issued showcause notice to the plaintiff channel under the Pemra television broadcasting rules.

The SHC single bench headed by Justice Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan after preliminary hearing of the lawsuit issued notice to the Pemra.

The court observed that the Pemra will be at liberty to consider submission of the plaintiff against showcause notice and proceed with the matter in accordance with the law however no final order shall be passed till next date of hearing in subject matter.

The court observed that since the Pemra stated that no direction has been issued with regard to banning or off airing plaintiff channel the Pemra and other defendants are directed to restore as soon as possible ARY News channel on the same number or position as it were on August 7 without any loss of time.

The court has issued notice to the Pemra and the Deputy Attorney General and adjourned the hearing until August 17, 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shahbaz Gill SHC PEMRA ARY News transmission

Comments

1000 characters

Pemra restrained from suspending or revoking licence: SHC restores ARY News transmission

IK denies army-PTI rift, alludes to fall of Dhaka

Presidential Ordinance almost ready: New tax rates under FTS to be notified on Oct 1

New PPA: PD not willing to commit over 1,000MW to KE

Lower energy demand, oil prices: Miftah says BoP surplus ‘imminent’

Move aims at keeping uniform rate across country: Nepra approves Re0.57 per unit hike in KE tariff

TV channel’s owner, 5 others charged with sedition

Indian companies swapping dollar for Asian currencies to buy Russian coal

Foreign donor-assisted projects: MoF revises accounting procedure for revolving fund accounts

Framework agreement signed: Denmark to provide interest-free loans in four sectors

Equities reassemble

Read more stories