Dutch envoy meets Hina

ISLAMABAD: The outgoing Dutch Ambassador to Pakistan, Wouter Plomp, on Wednesday called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar for a farewell call.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the Minister of State while talking to the outgoing Dutch envoy noted the positive trajectory in Pakistan-Netherlands relations and also appreciated the ambassador’s valuable contributions towards that end.

She also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further deepening bilateral ties in diverse fields for mutual benefit.

