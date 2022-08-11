PM heaps praise on Sana, law enforcement agencies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Ministry of Interior, provincial governments and all law enforcement agencies for maintaining peace on Youm-e-Ashur.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked Allah Almighty as the Youm-e-Ashur passed peacefully without any untoward incident happening anywhere. He lauded the officers and the personnel of Rangers, law enforcement agencies, particularly the police who faced the scorching heat and tough conditions to protect people’s lives and properties. The prime minister also paid tribute to the volunteer youths who also served to maintain discipline and made this day peaceful with team work and dedication. “This day passed peacefully just because of your teamwork. I am proud of you all,” the prime minister remarked.