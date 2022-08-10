AGL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
Two Pakistani boxers go missing after participating in Commonwealth Games

BR Web Desk Published August 10, 2022 Updated August 10, 2022 10:01pm

Two Pakistani boxers, Suleman Baloch and Nazeer Ullah Khan have reportedly gone missing from the Birmingham airport in England prior to their return to Pakistan after their participation in the Commonwealth Games, Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) said on Wednesday.

The Pakistani boxing contingent was due to return to Pakistan from Birmingham today but the boxers were nowhere to be found. The passports of both the boxers were in possession of the team management.

The two boxers participated in the boxing event and lost convincingly to their opponents in different weight classes.

Commonwealth Games: Out of Pakistan’s 8 medals, six won by Wapda athletes

This isn’t the first instance of Pakistani athletes “slipping away” while representing the country in a foreign land. In June, a swimmer vanished from Budapest where he was participating in a world championship event. Back in 1994, the entire 14-member Pakistan football team vanished while in Japan.

At this year’s Commonwealth Games, at least 10 Sri Lanka athletes were reported missing from their contingent and are believed to have slipped away.

