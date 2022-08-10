AGL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
ANL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.27%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.78%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
EFERT 80.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 70.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.58%)
FCCL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.03%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
FLYNG 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
GGGL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
GGL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.73%)
GTECH 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1%)
LOTCHEM 32.90 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (6.92%)
MLCF 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.17%)
OGDC 85.89 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (3.79%)
PAEL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
PRL 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.44%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
TELE 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.84%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
TPLP 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.61%)
TREET 26.72 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.98%)
TRG 97.42 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (2.98%)
UNITY 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.03%)
WAVES 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 4,259 Increased By 72.5 (1.73%)
BR30 15,724 Increased By 250.9 (1.62%)
KSE100 42,651 Increased By 555 (1.32%)
KSE30 16,166 Increased By 282.9 (1.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares end lower as tech stocks drag; focus on US data

Reuters Published 10 Aug, 2022 12:03pm

Australian shares tracked tech stocks and miners to close lower on Wednesday as investors waited for US inflation data later in the day to gauge the Federal Reserve’s stance on further monetary policy tightening.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.53% lower at 6,992.7. The benchmark rose 0.13% on Tuesday.

Technology stocks tumbled 3.8% to lead the losses following sharp declines overnight in their Wall Street peers.

“The equity market seesawed today as traders digested the resurgence of recession talk from the Wall Street tech sector last night” said Hebe Chen, market analyst at IG Markets.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc fell 6.04%.

Global markets have wavered this week ahead of US inflation reading that could provide clues on whether the Fed would embrace another super-sized interest rate hike in September.

Miners lost 1% on falling iron ore prices as uncertainty over demand prospects in top steel producer China kept traders cautious.

Australian shares end little changed; miners, energy stocks gain

Iron ore behemoths BHP and Rio Tinto fell nearly 1.3% and 0.2%, respectively.

Financial stocks jumped 0.5% and were the only gainers on the benchmark, with three of the big four banks ending in positive territory.

Commonweath Bank of Australia slipped 0.3% after saying spiralling cost-of-living pressures had started to hit consumer confidence.

“I won’t be surprised if ASX traders chose to stay in an extra cautious manner by the end of this week,” Chen added, linking it to jobs data next week that is likely to give cues on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s path on rate hikes.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed down 0.01% at 11752.09.

A2 Milk was among the top losers, tumbling 7.5% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) deferred itsrequest to sell infant milk formula products in the country.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares end lower as tech stocks drag; focus on US data

Miftah directs immediate meeting to consider SOEs declaring 'healthy dividends'

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to strengthen in inter-bank market

Karachi, other parts of Sindh witness moderate to heavy rainfall

Oil slips as US crude stockpiles rise, eyes on US inflation data

China’s consumer inflation pushes higher

Man charged over Muslim murders in US

Indian rupee strengthens above 79.50 on dollar inflows; US data eyed

Pakistan zoo cancels lion auction, plans expansion instead

Musk sells 7.92 million Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion

Advance tax on immovable property: FBR withdraws holding period exemption

Read more stories