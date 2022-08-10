AGL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.37%)
ANL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
AVN 79.29 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.88%)
BOP 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.3%)
CNERGY 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.04%)
EFERT 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 70.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.58%)
FCCL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
FFL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
FLYNG 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
GGGL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.29%)
GGL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.25%)
GTECH 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.99%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 32.50 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (5.62%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
OGDC 85.16 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (2.91%)
PAEL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
PIBTL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PRL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
TELE 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.22%)
TPL 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPLP 20.01 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
TREET 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
TRG 96.75 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.27%)
UNITY 19.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.62%)
WAVES 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.74%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 4,247 Increased By 59.5 (1.42%)
BR30 15,669 Increased By 195.9 (1.27%)
KSE100 42,593 Increased By 496.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 16,111 Increased By 227.9 (1.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

New Zealand fast bowler Boult takes ‘significantly reduced’ role

AFP Published 10 Aug, 2022 08:29am

WELLINGTON: Trent Boult will have “a significantly reduced role” with the Black Caps after the fast bowler asked to be released from his central contract, New Zealand Cricket said on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old wants to spend more time with his family and make himself available to play in the domestic leagues.

Boult has taken 317 wickets for New Zealand in 78 Test matches since 2011, 169 at one-day international level and 62 in Twenty20 cricket.

“This has been a really tough decision for me and I’d like to thank NZC for their support in getting to this point,” said Boult, currently on New Zealand’s tour of the West Indies.

“Playing cricket for my country was a childhood dream and I’m so proud of everything I’ve been able to achieve with the Black Caps over the past 12 years.

“Ultimately, this decision is about my wife Gert and our three young boys.”

Boult said that he understood the move would reduce his chances of playing international cricket.

“I still have a big desire to represent my country,” he said.

“However, I respect the fact that not having a national contract will affect my chances of selection.

“As a fast bowler I know I have a limited career span and I feel the time is right to move into this next phase.”

Boult is fourth on the list of New Zealand’s all-time Test wicket-takers behind Richard Hadlee, Daniel Vettori and his new-ball partner Tim Southee.

Cricket New Zealand Trent Boult New Zealand cricket

Comments

1000 characters

New Zealand fast bowler Boult takes ‘significantly reduced’ role

Oil slips as US crude stockpiles rise

China’s consumer inflation pushes higher

Man charged over Muslim murders in US

Musk sells 7.92 million Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion

Advance tax on immovable property: FBR withdraws holding period exemption

PM Shehbaz, UAE president resolve to further enhance bilateral ties

Shahbaz Gill arrested for sedition, inciting public against state institutions: Rana Sanaullah

Emergency meeting: PTI demands immediate release of Shahbaz Gill

'Made in America': Biden signs bill to boost US chips, compete with China

PTI plans action against PML-N leaders for events of May 25

Read more stories