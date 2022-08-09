AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Gulf markets end mixed ahead of U.S. inflation data

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2022 06:44pm

Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Tuesday ahead of U.S. inflation data that will likely yield clues to any further aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Dubai’s main share index advanced 1.1%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties rising 2.4% and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank finishing 1.4% higher.

The Dubai bourse rose strongly after data showed that economic activity is improving, particularly in non-oil sectors, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO Mena BDSwiss.

“At the same time, good earnings results could support the market in its uptrend.”

According to a media report, the emirate’s road-toll operator Salik to seek about $1 billion in initial public offering.

Salik is one of the 10 government-linked companies that were announced for listing as part of plans to boost stock market activity.

Most Gulf bourses track oil prices lower; Egypt gains

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.3%, driven by a 1.1% rise in Company for Cooperative Insurance and a 1% increase in Arriyadh Development.

On the other hand, petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) gave up early gains to close flat.

SABIC reported a net profit of 7.93 billion riyals ($2.11 billion) for the three months to June 30, up from 7.64 billion riyals a year earlier, the company said in a bourse statement.

In Abu Dhabi, equities added 0.2% in a choppy trade, helped by a 0.9% rise in the country’s biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

ADNOC Drilling Company climbed 2% after reporting a rise in second-quarter profit.

The Qatari benchmark fell 0.3%, hit by a 1.9% fall in Qatar International Islamic Bank.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index dropped 0.8%, weighed down by a 1.3% fall in top lender Commercial International Bank Egypt.

However, Beltone Financial Holding, which is not part of the index, surged 13% after Abu Dhabi investment firm Chimera Investment acquired a controlling stake in the firm.

======================================
 SAUDI ARABIA   rose 0.3% to 12,330
 ABU DHABI      up 0.2% to 10,120
 DUBAI          gained 1.1% to 3,385
 QATAR          down 0.3% to 13,519
 EGYPT          lost 0.8% to 9,969
 BAHRAIN        closed flat at 1,900
 OMAN           eased 0.2% to 4,650
 KUWAIT         dropped 0.1% to 8,594
======================================
