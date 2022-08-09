AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

No operation under way in Bani Gala: Islamabad Capital Police

  • Law enforcement agency asks public not to pay attention to 'false news'
BR Web Desk Published August 9, 2022 Updated August 9, 2022 07:02pm

Islamabad Capital Police on Tuesday stated that no operation was under way in Bani Gala, brushing off reports that authorities were looking to make their way to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan following the arrest of senior party leader Shahbaz Gill.

“More than 76 personnel of Islamabad Capital Police are deployed for the security of PTI Chairman Imran Khan,” Islamabad Capital Police wrote on its official Twitter account. “Islamabad Capital Police SP is deployed along with Imran Khan as Chief Security Officer.”

It highlighted that "no operation was taking place at present, and urged the public not to pay attention to propaganda and false news".

Islamabad Capital Police will take steps according to the law, it stated, adding that if the need for additional personnel from another province arose, a formal request would be made.

“People are requested to keep an eye on the situation around them and aid the police in dealing with the threats posed by terrorism,” it said.

Meanwhile, former minister for information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain cautioned the concerned authorities against arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, stressing that such an event would trigger a nationwide movement that would "sweep away the imported government".

“Imran Khan does not need any police protection, millions of his followers will protect him like a strong wall,” he tweeted. “In the event of Imran Khan's arrest, there will be a movement in Pakistan that will sweep away the imported government. We hope that no one would make such a mistake, but the workers are ready.”

His remarks came after an emergency meeting was held at Bani Gala held to discuss the course of action following the arrest of PTI leader and former special assistant to prime minister for political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, which the party reiterated was an "abduction".

While chairing the meeting, Khan alerted the senior leadership of PTI of possible additional arrests.

In the meeting, Khan called for initiating legal proceedings in response. Former federal minister for law Babar Awan briefed the participants on the legal process and the meeting unanimously termed the arrest unlawful. The meeting also discussed lodging a petition in court to challenge the arrest later during the day.

Earlier, Islamabad Police said it arrested the former SAPM outside Banigala Chowk for "making statements against state institutions and inciting the people to rebellion".

Emergency meeting: PTI demands immediate release of Shahbaz Gill

A case was registered against the PTI leader at the Banigala Police Station, said the spokesperson. Besides other charges, clauses relating to inciting people against the state institutions and their heads were added in the FIR, it was reported.

Condemning the arrest, Khan called an emergency meeting to discuss the issue.

Taking to Twitter, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said "this is an abduction not an arrest. Can such shameful acts take place in any democracy?"

According to him, political workers were being treated as enemies and all this was being done "to make us accept a foreign backed government of crooks."

Pakistan Shahbaz Gill Imran Khan Fawad Chaudry

Comments

1000 characters

No operation under way in Bani Gala: Islamabad Capital Police

Emergency meeting: PTI demands immediate release of Shahbaz Gill

PTI plans action against PML-N leaders for events on May 25

PM Shehbaz, UAE president resolve to further enhance bilateral ties

Four soldiers martyred in North Waziristan suicide attack: ISPR

Dollar stuck ahead of key US inflation print

Sri Lanka raises electricity tariffs by up to 264%

Oil rises as Russian pipeline halt revives supply fears

Pakistan observes Youm-e-Ashur with religious reverence, solemnity

Advance tax on immovable property: FBR withdraws holding period exemption

Read more stories