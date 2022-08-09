No operation under way in Bani Gala: Islamabad Capital Police

Islamabad Capital Police on Tuesday stated that no operation was under way in Bani Gala, brushing off reports that authorities were looking to make their way to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan following the arrest of senior party leader Shahbaz Gill.

“More than 76 personnel of Islamabad Capital Police are deployed for the security of PTI Chairman Imran Khan,” Islamabad Capital Police wrote on its official Twitter account. “Islamabad Capital Police SP is deployed along with Imran Khan as Chief Security Officer.”

It highlighted that "no operation was taking place at present, and urged the public not to pay attention to propaganda and false news".

Islamabad Capital Police will take steps according to the law, it stated, adding that if the need for additional personnel from another province arose, a formal request would be made.

“People are requested to keep an eye on the situation around them and aid the police in dealing with the threats posed by terrorism,” it said.

Meanwhile, former minister for information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain cautioned the concerned authorities against arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, stressing that such an event would trigger a nationwide movement that would "sweep away the imported government".

“Imran Khan does not need any police protection, millions of his followers will protect him like a strong wall,” he tweeted. “In the event of Imran Khan's arrest, there will be a movement in Pakistan that will sweep away the imported government. We hope that no one would make such a mistake, but the workers are ready.”

His remarks came after an emergency meeting was held at Bani Gala held to discuss the course of action following the arrest of PTI leader and former special assistant to prime minister for political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, which the party reiterated was an "abduction".

While chairing the meeting, Khan alerted the senior leadership of PTI of possible additional arrests.

In the meeting, Khan called for initiating legal proceedings in response. Former federal minister for law Babar Awan briefed the participants on the legal process and the meeting unanimously termed the arrest unlawful. The meeting also discussed lodging a petition in court to challenge the arrest later during the day.

Earlier, Islamabad Police said it arrested the former SAPM outside Banigala Chowk for "making statements against state institutions and inciting the people to rebellion".

Emergency meeting: PTI demands immediate release of Shahbaz Gill

A case was registered against the PTI leader at the Banigala Police Station, said the spokesperson. Besides other charges, clauses relating to inciting people against the state institutions and their heads were added in the FIR, it was reported.

Condemning the arrest, Khan called an emergency meeting to discuss the issue.

Taking to Twitter, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said "this is an abduction not an arrest. Can such shameful acts take place in any democracy?"

According to him, political workers were being treated as enemies and all this was being done "to make us accept a foreign backed government of crooks."