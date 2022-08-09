AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

FY23 CAD will likely present a pleasant prospect

Recorder Report Published 09 Aug, 2022 03:37am

KARACHI: Pakistan’s current account deficit is expected to be lower at $8.7 billion or 2.3 percent of GDP during current fiscal year (FY23) as compared to CAD of $17.4 billion or 4.5 percent of GDP in FY22, experts said.

“We estimate CAD of $8.7 billion (2.3 percent of GDP) in FY23 lower than SBP latest estimate of $10 billion and other players estimate of $11-15 billion,” a research report of Topline Securities said.

Due to government timely measures and market driven exchange rate imports are falling at higher than expected rate, he said. “We expect FY23 total imports as per SBP reporting to decline by 13 percent to $62 billion as compared to $72 billion in FY22) due to tighter monetary and fiscal policy and lower international commodity prices,” it added.

The report said funding gap for FY23 is now estimated at $32.2 billion including debt repayment of $23.5 billion which is much lower than earlier estimates due to lower than expected current account. Resultantly, roll over risk will reduce especially for $1.0 billion of Eurobond and $4.0 billion of commercial loan in FY23 as reliance on commercial borrowing may not be needed due to lower than expected current account deficit.

With almost all the conditions of the IMF met, the Fund’s $1.2 billion tranche after a delay of few months will be released after board approval which is expected by August end. Staff level agreement was reached on July 13 and Pakistan met prior actions pertaining to energy tariff adjustments, increase in taxes and Petroleum Levy. This IMF endorsement will also help Pakistan in getting other inflows and rolling over Bi-lateral and Multi-lateral loans.

C/A posts over $17bn deficit in FY22

“Assuming oil and other key import prices to remain in check, we expect Pak Rupee to strengthen after falling by Rs 48 or 21 percent in 2022 to date against US$. We expect Pak Rupee to range between Rs 200-240 during FY23 where on average basis it is likely to settle at around Rs 220 versus average of Rs 178 in FY22,” the report said.

“We anticipate inflation to remain close to SBP revised estimate of 18-20 percent in FY23. However, we expect YoY CPI to start falling from Sep 2022 as inflation will likely peak in Aug 2022. Due to this, we think interest rates are near its peak where we see policy rate coming down from 15 percent to 13.5 percent by June-23 and 9.5 percent by June-24.”

The report said that political noise in Pakistan is likely to continue due to recent change in government. “However, we expect government to complete its tenure and elections will be held in 2023 which will be key for economic stability.”

“We believe that the stock market has already adjusted for tough measures taken by government and SBP. The market is currently trading at all-time low PE of 3.3x/4.7x (excluding circular debt companies). With signs of economic stability, we expect index to reach 52,000 by June 2023, a potential upside of 25 percent.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IMF SBP Pak rupee international commodity prices FY23 Pakistan’s current account deficit

Comments

1000 characters

FY23 CAD will likely present a pleasant prospect

‘Incentivised’ zero-rated sectors: Govt in a ‘quandary’ over supply of cheap power

Trade war with China could cost Germany six times as much as Brexit: Ifo

Disposal of confiscated vehicles: FTO directs FBR to approach ECC

SBP allows NRPs to contribute to pension funds

Lt-Gen Faiz made Bahawalpur corps commander

Youm-e-Ashur today

Onward payment to PSO, PPL: DG (Gas) writes to PD for payment of TDS to KE

Advance tax on immovable property: FBR withdraws holding period exemption

Top TTP commander Khorasani killed in Afghanistan

Read more stories