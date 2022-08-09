Lt-Gen Faiz made Bahawalpur corps commander

ISLAMABAD: The military on Monday appointed Lt Gen Faiz Hameed – who was earlier serving as corps commander Peshawar – as new corps commander Bahawalpur.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Lt Gen Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat has been posted as corps commander Peshawar. He was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general and appointed as the military secretary in 2020.

Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor appointed Corps Commander Quetta

Besides, Lt Gen Khalid Zia has been appointed as the new military secretary of the Pakistan Army.

Last week, former director-general of the ISPR Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor was appointed corps Commander Quetta, in place of replacing Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, who was martyred in a helicopter crash.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022