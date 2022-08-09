Youm-e-Ashur today

LAHORE: The Youm-e-Ashur, 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram, will be observed Tuesday (today) across the country with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions in Karbala.

Mourning processions will be taken out in all cities and towns of the country. Ulema and Zakireen will highlight the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and various aspects of the Karbla tragedy.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the protection of mourners. Mobile service will remain suspended in the sensitive places as well as on procession routes. Police and other security agencies will monitor the mourning processions. CCTV coverage of processions and Majalis will be made. Sabeels of milk, food and water have already been set up on the routes of mourning processions.

The government has declared holidays on 9th and 10th Muharram. All the offices and business centres are closed. Newspapers will bring out special supplements to highlight the tragedy of Karbla while TV and Radio channels will present special programmes.

Muharram processions under way countrywide amid strict security

The Punjab government had already imposed ban on the pillion ride on the 9th and the 10th Muharram while the provincial ministers, advisers and special assistants are overseeing the security arrangements in their respective districts.

Meanwhile, in connection with the 9th Muharram, Taazia and Zuljanah processions were taken out in memory of the martyrs of Karbala. In Lahore, main mourning procession was taken out from Islampura and after passing through prescribed route it culminated at the same venue.

The procession reached its first destination at Siraj Building Chowk via Alamgir Road where mourners performed Zuhr prayers. Afterwards, the procession passed through Islampura’s main market, Neli Bar Chowk and Civil Secretariat.

A control room is functional in Central Police office Lahore to monitor all processions. Furthermore, the health department has issued directions for the administration of all hospitals to remain alert. Duties to doctors and paramedical staff have been assigned.

