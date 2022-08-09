Imran changes venue of Aug 13 rally to Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Days after announcing to hold a grand power show in Islamabad’s parade ground on August 13 in connection with Independence Day celebrations, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday decided to change the venue of the event to Lahore.

The decision to shift the power show venue to Lahore was taken at the party’s political committee meeting chaired by PTI chief Imran Khan which was also attended by senior party leadership.

During the meeting, it was decided that the August 13 rally will now be held in Lahore instead of Islamabad parade ground. The rally will now be held at the Hockey Stadium in Lahore.

“The PTI will celebrate the 75th Independence Day at Hockey Stadium in Lahore on August 13-14 night”, announced the PTI from its official twitter handle.

The PTI chairman, according to sources said that with the August 13 grand power show of, there will be beginning of a revolution which the nation would enjoy, adding things have changed completely and now no power can stop early elections in the country to get rid of the “imported regime”.

“The people will not back down from their demand of free, fair and transparent elections as this is the only solution to overcome the political and economic challenges confronting the country”, he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary said that the accountability of those involved in harassment of party people during its Azadi March on May 25 will begin after Muharram.

He said that Hamza Shehbaz is an accused of Rs 24 billion money laundering escaped to the UK, but the irony is that for holding probe into Rs 20 million case, five teams of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have been set up.

