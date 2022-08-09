AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran changes venue of Aug 13 rally to Lahore

Recorder Report Published 09 Aug, 2022 03:37am

ISLAMABAD: Days after announcing to hold a grand power show in Islamabad’s parade ground on August 13 in connection with Independence Day celebrations, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday decided to change the venue of the event to Lahore.

The decision to shift the power show venue to Lahore was taken at the party’s political committee meeting chaired by PTI chief Imran Khan which was also attended by senior party leadership.

During the meeting, it was decided that the August 13 rally will now be held in Lahore instead of Islamabad parade ground. The rally will now be held at the Hockey Stadium in Lahore.

“The PTI will celebrate the 75th Independence Day at Hockey Stadium in Lahore on August 13-14 night”, announced the PTI from its official twitter handle.

The PTI chairman, according to sources said that with the August 13 grand power show of, there will be beginning of a revolution which the nation would enjoy, adding things have changed completely and now no power can stop early elections in the country to get rid of the “imported regime”.

“The people will not back down from their demand of free, fair and transparent elections as this is the only solution to overcome the political and economic challenges confronting the country”, he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary said that the accountability of those involved in harassment of party people during its Azadi March on May 25 will begin after Muharram.

He said that Hamza Shehbaz is an accused of Rs 24 billion money laundering escaped to the UK, but the irony is that for holding probe into Rs 20 million case, five teams of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have been set up.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Hamza Shehbaz Fawad Chaudhary PTI Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Imran changes venue of Aug 13 rally to Lahore

Negative propaganda over helicopter crash: Intelligence officers inducted into joint inquiry team

‘Incentivised’ zero-rated sectors: Govt in a ‘quandary’ over supply of cheap power

Trade war with China could cost Germany six times as much as Brexit: Ifo

Disposal of confiscated vehicles: FTO directs FBR to approach ECC

SBP allows NRPs to contribute to pension funds

Lt-Gen Faiz made Bahawalpur corps commander

Youm-e-Ashur today

Onward payment to PSO, PPL: DG (Gas) writes to PD for payment of TDS to KE

Advance tax on immovable property: FBR withdraws holding period exemption

Top TTP commander Khorasani killed in Afghanistan

Read more stories