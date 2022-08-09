Sherry felicitates Arshad for winning gold

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday extended felicitations to Olympic athlete Arshad Nadeem on winning gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 being held in England.

The minister took to twitter to appreciate the athlete for making the nation proud with his remarkable performance.

Sherry wrote, “Congratulations to all star Arshad Nadeem for bagging gold at the Commonwealth Games, the first Javelin gold for Pakistan since 1954! So proud”.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated Arshad Nadeem for creating history with his exceptional performance in Commonwealth Games setting a new record.