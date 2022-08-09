PHHSA urges govt to introduce ‘export bonus voucher’ scheme

LAHORE: The Pakistan government should introduce “export bonus voucher” scheme by virtue of which exporters may import their required machinery and raw materials at zero duty for the amount equal to their export earnings.

It will help the exporters to modernize their machinery, improve the presentation and go for branding to earn more foreign exchange for the country, said Pakistan Hi-Tech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik while talking to Business Recorder on Monday.

The scheme was introduced in Ayub era in Pakistan and its re-launch will help the exporters to go for the expansion plans thus generating more revenue for the country, creating more jobs and contributing to the prosperity.

Shahzad also called for promoting branding, especially in the agriculture commodities to capture the high-end markets and make more money for the growers and the industrialists producing value-added products by using agricultural items. He complained that even the awareness about the importance of branding, an important marketing tool, does not exist in our country.

He referred to success of his company as a result of their efforts to launch their brand at a time when there was no concept of it. However, he said building a brand, however, requires a consistent investment of both time and money. Many producers lose patience and sell their commodities without any branding at the cost of their premium. Meanwhile, talking to media persons at a separate event, Shahzad Malik, who is also the head of United Business Group (UBG), said a 12-member delegation will soon visit Karachi to pick three potential candidates for vice president seats in coming federal election.

He said only potential and popular candidates will be selected who could conveniently sweep election. He said the delegation will also meet various trade bodies and associations affiliated with FPCCI for taking them into confidence for the announcement of candidates.

“The UBG leadership firmly believes in rule of law, promotion of democratic system and strengthening of national economy by safeguarding the interests of business community”, he concluded.

