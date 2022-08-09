AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PHHSA urges govt to introduce ‘export bonus voucher’ scheme

Zahid Baig Published 09 Aug, 2022 03:37am

LAHORE: The Pakistan government should introduce “export bonus voucher” scheme by virtue of which exporters may import their required machinery and raw materials at zero duty for the amount equal to their export earnings.

It will help the exporters to modernize their machinery, improve the presentation and go for branding to earn more foreign exchange for the country, said Pakistan Hi-Tech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik while talking to Business Recorder on Monday.

The scheme was introduced in Ayub era in Pakistan and its re-launch will help the exporters to go for the expansion plans thus generating more revenue for the country, creating more jobs and contributing to the prosperity.

Shahzad also called for promoting branding, especially in the agriculture commodities to capture the high-end markets and make more money for the growers and the industrialists producing value-added products by using agricultural items. He complained that even the awareness about the importance of branding, an important marketing tool, does not exist in our country.

He referred to success of his company as a result of their efforts to launch their brand at a time when there was no concept of it. However, he said building a brand, however, requires a consistent investment of both time and money. Many producers lose patience and sell their commodities without any branding at the cost of their premium. Meanwhile, talking to media persons at a separate event, Shahzad Malik, who is also the head of United Business Group (UBG), said a 12-member delegation will soon visit Karachi to pick three potential candidates for vice president seats in coming federal election.

He said only potential and popular candidates will be selected who could conveniently sweep election. He said the delegation will also meet various trade bodies and associations affiliated with FPCCI for taking them into confidence for the announcement of candidates.

“The UBG leadership firmly believes in rule of law, promotion of democratic system and strengthening of national economy by safeguarding the interests of business community”, he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Import FPCCI UBG Shahzad Ali Malik PHHSA export bonus voucher

Comments

1000 characters

PHHSA urges govt to introduce ‘export bonus voucher’ scheme

Negative propaganda over helicopter crash: Intelligence officers inducted into joint inquiry team

‘Incentivised’ zero-rated sectors: Govt in a ‘quandary’ over supply of cheap power

Trade war with China could cost Germany six times as much as Brexit: Ifo

Disposal of confiscated vehicles: FTO directs FBR to approach ECC

SBP allows NRPs to contribute to pension funds

Lt-Gen Faiz made Bahawalpur corps commander

Youm-e-Ashur today

Onward payment to PSO, PPL: DG (Gas) writes to PD for payment of TDS to KE

Advance tax on immovable property: FBR withdraws holding period exemption

Top TTP commander Khorasani killed in Afghanistan

Read more stories