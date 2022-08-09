AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Polio resurgence?

Published 09 Aug, 2022 03:37am

EDITORIAL: Just when the poliovirus seemed to have been restricted to the tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — since the start of 13 reported cases of polio have occurred in North Waziristan and one in Lakki Marwat — where the vaccine refusals rate is very high, the news from other areas brings no cheer.

Poliovirus has been detected in sewage samples collected between July 18-20 from Islamabad and Lahore (both cities were declared polio-free in March of last year) as well as Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Bannu, Nowshera and Swat.

Notably, sewerage water samples are collected on a monthly basis from 58 locations across the country under the supervision of provincial health authorities and tested in the Regional Polio Reference Laboratory at the National Institute of Health, Islamabad.

In a statement, he issued after environmental samples for the seven cities tested positive for the virus, Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel, besides making the usual request to parents to ensure their children are vaccinated during every anti-polio campaign, sought much-needed cooperation from civil society, religious leaders and the media for raising awareness against the virus.

Importance of such cooperation cannot be emphasised enough considering the misleading propaganda spread by certain elements that polio vaccination renders children impotent, and comes from a Western conspiracy to reduce Muslim population.

The minister also announced the start of a vaccination drive in the tribal districts on August 15 and a countrywide campaign on August 22. These are essential standard measures, but health authorities also need to look beyond them to figure out reasons for the resurgence of the virus in places which were earlier declared to be free of poliovirus, and devise an effective response.

They do not have to go far for that. There is the Global Polio Eradication Initiative’s (GPEI’s) finding that the oral polio vaccination, used in this country, contains live though weakened polioviruses — found in sewerage samples of seven cities — that can be shed in the stool of vaccinated children.

If they remain weak, further states the GPEI, these poop-bound polioviruses can actually boost the level of immunity in communities with poor sanitation by spreading to unvaccinated people. Hence detection of the poliovirus in sewerage samples of our various cities may not be such a setback as it is deemed to be.

That, however, can also spell danger. Experts point out that in some instances, the viruses have evolved to behave more like wild, naturally occurring polioviruses that can cause illness in unvaccinated people.

Because of this risk, several countries use only inactivated polio vaccines rather than oral ones. Pakistan should also consider using that option for complete eradication of this debilitating disease.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

National Institute of Health poliovirus Abdul Qadir Patel cases of polio

Comments

1000 characters

Polio resurgence?

Negative propaganda over helicopter crash: Intelligence officers inducted into joint inquiry team

‘Incentivised’ zero-rated sectors: Govt in a ‘quandary’ over supply of cheap power

Trade war with China could cost Germany six times as much as Brexit: Ifo

Disposal of confiscated vehicles: FTO directs FBR to approach ECC

SBP allows NRPs to contribute to pension funds

Lt-Gen Faiz made Bahawalpur corps commander

Youm-e-Ashur today

Onward payment to PSO, PPL: DG (Gas) writes to PD for payment of TDS to KE

Advance tax on immovable property: FBR withdraws holding period exemption

Top TTP commander Khorasani killed in Afghanistan

Read more stories