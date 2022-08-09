No mishap as Muharram procession ends peacefully

KARACHI: The city’s main Alam procession of 9th Muharram culminated peacefully on Monday.

Also, arrangements have been finalized for the Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram, which is being observed on Tuesday (Aug 9) with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his devoted companions for the noble cause of justice and restoration of the glory of Islam in Karbala.

The main Alam procession of 9th Muharram was taken out from Nishtar Park at 1pm and culminated at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah Kharadar just after the dusk, following its traditional routes such as MA Jinnah Road, Sadar’s Empress Market and Tibet Center, Bolton Market, etc..

Prominent scholar Allama Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi addressed the Majlis at Nishtar Park. He shed light on different aspects of Karbala tragedy, and the unmatched sacrifices of Imam Hussain (AS) and his loyal companions.

Sindh government gave foolproof security arrangements, by deploying as many as 5313 police officers and jawans for monitoring and security of the main procession including the routes of the main procession.

Beating their chests, and chanting slogans like Labbaik Ya Hussain, a large number of Azadars, including women and children, participated in the procession all the day long. Mourners recited Nohas, Marsias and Salams in honour of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions.

Roads and streets which are part of the procession rout were sealed with placing cargo containers and other barricades. All link roads were sealed, commercial areas closed.

In their addresses at different points, religious scholars highlighted the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and various aspects of Karbala tragedy saying the Karbala incident is an eternal example of unwavering faith, bravery, steadfastness, courage, patience and self-sacrifice. Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) proved that falsehood fails even if it is in large numbers, while truth succeeds even if it is in minority.

As many as 727 personnel of NGOs besides 83 senior officers of Karachi Police, 3896 Head Constables/Constables, 500 Commandos of Special Security Unit and 200 personnel of Rapid Response Force also performed duties. Expert snipers of the Special Security Unit were deployed on the sides and passages of the main procession.

1000 traffic police officers and men were deployed to maintain the flow of traffic on the routes and passages of the main procession, including the alternative traffic routes arranged for the procession of 09 Muharram-ul-Haram.

The public is requested to keep an eye on their surroundings and immediately report any suspicious or unusual situation to the police on helpline 15.

Spokesperson of DIG Security and Emergency Services Division said that over 1200 police personnel of Security Division performed security duties during mourning processions and majalis in Muharram-ul-Haram across the city.

According to the security plan, more than 1200 police personnel of Security Division including 473 SSU commandos and lady commandos were deployed at sensitive areas, traditional routes of the mourning procession and majalis during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Apart from this, sharp shooters are also being stationed at the high-rise buildings along the main route of procession, and the main procession will also be monitored by a specialized command and control bus equipped with modern cameras.

Expressing views on the occasion, DIG Security & Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed said that SSU commandos are highly trained equipped with modern weapons and communication systems to deal with miscreants and terrorists in emergency situation.

DIG Security further said that the advanced and professionally trained Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) team of Special Security Unit will remain alert on the occasion to deal with any untoward incident.

DIG Security further appealed to the citizens to inform Madadgar-15 police about any suspicious person or activity.

