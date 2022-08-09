AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
Customs recovers smuggled goods, arrests three

Recorder Report Published 09 Aug, 2022 03:37am

KARACHI: The Customs Enforcement Karachi has seized a huge quantity of smuggled goods including empty bullet shells on way to Karachi on a passenger bus coming from Quetta.

According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that some unscrupulous elements were transporting a huge quantity of smuggled goods on a Quetta-Karachi bound passenger bus.

In response to the information, the staff of Anti-Smuggling Organisation (ASO), Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Karachi, posted at Mochko Choke Point, RCD Highway intercepted a passenger bus.

The ASO team after a thorough examination recovered empty bullet shells of 7.62 and 12.32 calibre, cloth rolls, ladies’ cloths, Gutika, and tyres from specially crafted hidden cavities. The market value of smuggled goods and vehicle is estimated to be Rs. 24 million. The team has arrested three persons and registered a case against them. Further investigation is in progress.

