AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir observed in Canada

PPI Published 09 Aug, 2022 03:37am

ISLAMABAD: Like Pakistan and elsewhere in the world, Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir was observed in Canada by the Pakistan High Commission and the Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora to condemn India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and to pay homage to the sacrifices of Kashmiris for their just struggle to self-determination.

According to a press release received here on Monday from Canada, the activities included a photo exhibition arranged at the Pakistan High Commission in Ottawa to highlight human rights violations in IIOJK, demonstrations by Pakistani and Kashmiri communities in Ottawa, Toronto and Calgary, movement of a Kashmir HR violations-themed truck on main roads in Toronto and a high-level webinar attended by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira, High Commissioner for Pakistan to Canada Zaheer A. Janjua, former Pakistan Ambassador Karamatullah Ghori and noted Canadian author and journalist Robert Fantana.

Addressing the webinar hosted by Consul General of Pakistan Toronto Abdul Hameed, Advisor to the Prime Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira termed the Indian actions of 5th August 2019 a blatant violation of the UN Charter, the 4th Geneva Convention and international laws. He noted that for the last three years India had tried every tactic of oppression against the Kashmiris but their resolve and passion for freedom could not be weakened.

He said the people of Pakistan stand firmly behind their brothers and sisters in Kashmir and Pakistan’s moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiris shall continue until India ends its gross and systematic violations of human rights in IIOJK, revokes its illegal actions of August 5, 2019 and grants the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination.

Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner Zaheer Janjua said it was no secret that India had taken its illegal and unilateral actions on 5th August 2019 to suppress Kashmiris’ freedom struggle, deny them their right to self-determination and change the demographic structure of the occupied valley.

He said Indian atrocities committed in IIOJK were well documented by the UN and other international human rights organizations and even the Human Rights Watch, in a statement earlier this week, had confirmed that the Indian authorities were restricting free expression, peaceful assembly and other basic rights in Jammu and Kashmir.

Canada Qamar Zaman Kaira IIOJK Youm-e-Istehsal Zaheer Janjua

Comments

1000 characters

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir observed in Canada

Negative propaganda over helicopter crash: Intelligence officers inducted into joint inquiry team

‘Incentivised’ zero-rated sectors: Govt in a ‘quandary’ over supply of cheap power

Trade war with China could cost Germany six times as much as Brexit: Ifo

Disposal of confiscated vehicles: FTO directs FBR to approach ECC

SBP allows NRPs to contribute to pension funds

Lt-Gen Faiz made Bahawalpur corps commander

Youm-e-Ashur today

Onward payment to PSO, PPL: DG (Gas) writes to PD for payment of TDS to KE

Advance tax on immovable property: FBR withdraws holding period exemption

Top TTP commander Khorasani killed in Afghanistan

Read more stories