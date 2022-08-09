AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
Commonwealth Games: Out of Pakistan’s 8 medals, six won by Wapda athletes

Recorder Report Published 09 Aug, 2022 03:37am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) players, representing Pakistan, yet again brought laurels to the country with their brilliant performance in the Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham. Wapda players grabbed 2 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals for Pakistan so far.

According to the details, Wapda Weightlifter Nooh Dastgir won one gold medal in + 109 category, Arshad Nadeem also won gold medal in Javelin by setting a new Commonwealth Games Record with his throw of 90.18 meters. Wrestlers Muhammad Inam Butt and Zaman Anwar won silver medals each in 86Kg and 125Kg categories respectively. Likewise, Wapda Athletes Ali Asad and Inaayat Ullah secured bronze medals in wrestling in 57Kg and 65Kg categories respectively.

Wapda Chairman and Patron-in-Chief Wapda Sports Board Naveed Asghar Chaudhry felicitated Wapda players on their brilliant performance in the Games, expressing the hope that Wapda players would continue to bring laurels for the country in the upcoming international events as well. Meanwhile, WAPDA Sports Board office bearers also congratulated Wapda players on winning medals for the country in the Commonwealth Games.

At present, Wapda is national champion in 34 sports and runners-up in 19 disciplines. Wapda is the biggest employer of sportspersons in Pakistan, as more than 2400 players and sport officials are associated with various units of WAPDA Sports Board across the country. Wapda has 65 teams – 36 men and 29 women of different games.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

