Farrukh blasts Raja on his advice to change PTI chairman

ISLAMABAD: The central information secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Farrukh Habib on Monday blasted Raja Riaz after he called upon the party to replace Imran Khan with a new party chairman, saying the man who “sold out his conscience must keep his mouth shut”.

Riaz, who has now been handpicked as opposition leader in National Assembly demanded that individuals were not important in politics and PTI should elect a new chairman through intra-party election.

This angered Farrukh Habib who came down hard on Riaz and said: “Raja Riaz is a disgrace to the parliament as he is the man who sold his conscience for the sake of few bucks from the Sharifs, and is now asking the largest political party of the country what it should do”.

He warned Riaz to be careful while making any statement against PTI and its leader Imran Khan, saying “the shameless man who is a disgrace to the democracy must not cross the limits, as his [Raja Riaz] sole identity is his slavery to the Sharifs”.

