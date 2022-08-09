Imam Hussain set new examples for sake of Islam: Durrani

KARACHI: Acting Governor of Sindh Agha Siraj Khan Durrani has said that Muharram-e-Haram is a month of golden traditions and practical demonstration of supreme sacrifice wherein Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) revived Islam against falsehood along with his devoted companions in Karbala.

Agha Siraj Khan Durrani further said that the family of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) set a great example of propagating Islam and preaching truth under the leadership of Hazrat Imam Hussain.

He said that Hazrat Imam Hussain possessed the highest qualities such as fear of God, generosity, piety, courage and bravery.

He opted for the path of martyrdom for Islam, creating a new example of extreme sacrifice, he said and added that the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain established the tradition of sacrificing one’s life for the glory of Islam, which is a bright example for persons willing to follow straight path in every period of history.

Agha Siraj Khan Durrani further said that the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain teaches us to sacrifice our lives for upholding the principles of Islam.

