Balochistan CS reviews security arrangements

APP Published 09 Aug, 2022 03:37am

QUETTA: Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Monday visited Central Police Office (CPO) on 9th of Muharram to review security arrangements for Youme-e-Ashura in the province.

On this occasion, Inspector General (IG) Balochistan Police, Abdul Khaliq Sheikh welcomed him. The Chief Secretary was given a detailed briefing about the Command and Control Center, the security arrangements of Muharram and other matters, especially the security arrangements for the procession of the 10th Muharram.

The Chief Secretary of Balochistan expressed hope that the spread of religious hatred or religious hatred would be discouraged from any forum and 9 and 10th Muharram would end peacefully with amid security.

He said that the best security arrangements were being made regarding Muharram that was satisfactory saying that the organizers of processions and congregations should ensure the implementation of the standard operating procedure (SOPs) issued by the government of Balochistan during Muharram.

He said no negligence on security arrangements would be tolerated for mourning processions, congregations and religious gatherings.

The administration should be in close contact with the police and remain fully alert, he said adding that the monitoring must be further improved through the command and control center established for monitoring the processions in the Central Police Office (CPO).

Chief Secretary Balochistan said that Balochistan Police, district Administration and other security agencies were jointly performing their duties for law and order and fool proof security arrangements in the province and I prayed that Allah Almighty would end Muharram with peaceful.

