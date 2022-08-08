AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian stocks rebound as Moscow Exchange delays return of some foreign investors

Reuters Published August 8, 2022

Russian stocks were given a reprieve and the rouble strengthened on Monday after the country's top stock exchange decided not to allow some foreign investors to trade Russian shares for the first time since February.

Traders expect that if foreign investors return some will immediately sell shares, given the uncharted waters of an equity market now offering huge risks and insufficient transparency.

Russian stocks fell 3% on Friday after the exchange said it would let clients from "friendly" jurisdictions, or those which had not deployed sanctions against Russia, start trading after an almost six-month hiatus.

However, in a statement after Friday's market close, the Moscow Exchange said the ruling would only apply to the derivatives market, not the main stock market.

Reversing course, the dollar-denominated RTS index was up 2.3% to 1,097 points at 1230 GMT, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 2% higher at 2,095 points.

Markets had been braced for steep losses and sharp volatility and analysts said the delay over the return of foreign investors had caught out short sellers who were betting on a market slide.

Rouble steadies near 60 vs dollar, X5 shares outperform wider market

Non-residents from "friendly" countries account for only around 1% of Russian holdings, but analysts had said any relaxation of the trading ban could open a back-door for larger investors from the European Union, United States, Japan and Britain - designated "unfriendly" - to offload their holdings.

Foreigners have been locked out of the market since Feb. 25, the day after President Vladimir Putin ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

Russia's central bank on Monday moved to shut down the possible loophole, blocking Russian depositories and registrars from executing transactions with securities received from foreign counterparts - including from "friendly" countries - for six months.

In a later statement, the regulator threatened punishments for brokers which do not accurately report the residency status of any clients they execute orders for.

The Russian rouble also gained and by 1230 GMT was 0.6% stronger against the dollar at 60.19, having briefly dipped below 60. It gained 0.8% to trade at 61.09 against the euro.

Since the start of August the currency has fallen from multi-year highs reached earlier this year under strict capital controls.

"In the coming days, we expect the Russian currency to stay in the range of 59-62 - the downside and upside risks seem relatively balanced," Moscow-based brokerage BCS Global Market said in a report.

European Union Russian rouble Russia's central bank Russian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Russian stocks rebound as Moscow Exchange delays return of some foreign investors

Brokerage house Topline expects KSE-100 to reach 52,000 points by end of FY23

Muharram processions under way countrywide amid strict security

Ukraine says it hit Russian troop bases, key bridges in overnight strikes

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed appointed Bahawalpur corps commander: ISPR

President Alvi, PM Shehbaz hail Arshad Nadeem for winning gold medal in Javelin Throw at Commonwealth Games

Biden ‘concerned’ as China holds new Taiwan military drills

EU plan to cut gas use by 15% comes into effect

China’s exports to Russia grow for the first time in five months in July

Seeking ways to cool domestic wheat prices, India could scrap import duty

China announces fresh military drills around Taiwan

Read more stories