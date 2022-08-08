Lt Gen Faiz Hameed appointed Bahawalpur corps commander: ISPR

Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed has been appointed corps commander Bahawalpur, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

Previously, Lt Gen Hameed was serving as the Peshawar corps commander.

The military's media wing announced that Lt Gen Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat has now been posted as the new Peshawar corps commander.

The ISPR further said that Lt Gen Khalid Zia was appointed as the military secretary for the Pakistan Army.