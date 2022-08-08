AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India RBI may hike repo rate to 6.00%, pace may slow

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2022 10:53am

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India is likely to raise its key policy rate by upto 60 basis points by the end of 2022, before pausing, but the pace of rate hikes is likely to slow down, analysts said.

“We are retaining our view of a terminal policy rate of 6%…We expect a 35 bps hike at the next meeting in September and a final 25 bps hike in December, before growth concerns and the cumulative rate hikes delivered thus far lead the MPC to shift into an extended pause,” Nomura economist Sonal Varma said in a note.

The RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) raised its repo rate by 50 basis points on Friday, the third increase in the current cycle, to cool stubbornly high inflation that has remained above its tolerance band for six straight months.

The RBI has hiked the repo rate by aggregate of 140 basis points since it started its rate hike cycle through an unscheduled meeting in May.

It is scheduled to meet in September as well as in December.

Kotak Mahindra Bank said it expects the repo rate to be raised to 5.75%-6.00%, and the RBI to continue with rate hikes as a line of defence, for rupee stability and against elevated inflation.

Reserve Bank of India raises key policy rate by 50 basis points

The Indian rupee has depreciated by 6.9% so far in 2022 against the US dollar, and hit a record low of 80.0650 in July.

The RBI maintained its retail inflation forecast for the current financial year unchanged at 6.7%, and Governor Shaktikanta Das highlighted concerns over elevated inflation.

Even though the annualised inflation reading eased to 7.01% in June from an eight-year high of 7.79% in April, it is expected to remain above the central bank’s tolerance range of 6.00% for most of the financial year.

The data for July is due on Friday. Yes Bank said that it expects a 25 bps rate hike at each of the next two meetings, as slowing global growth leads to softer pace of policy tightening.

Reserve Bank of India

Comments

1000 characters

India RBI may hike repo rate to 6.00%, pace may slow

Probe into the May 25th incidents: Punjab-Centre tensions likely to hit a new low

USC hikes rates of pulses

Sri Lanka asks China to defer arrival of ship after India objects

PD organisations required to follow PPRA rule-47

Inter-governmental commercial transactions law: Govt deletes some proposed clauses

Unit-linked funds of insurance sector: SECP defines investment avenues

FIA launches investigation into mega PSM ‘theft’

Children among 41 dead in Gaza amid Israel truce reports

Miscarriage of justice, maladministration: President demands explanation from FBR

Market sentiment characterised by relative calm

Read more stories