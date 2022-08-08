AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
Aug 08, 2022
Pakistan

FO rejects Indian criticism of OIC

Press Release Published 08 Aug, 2022 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has categorically rejected Indian comments criticizing Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) statement on India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 and termed it deplorable.

Foreign Office in a statement said: “Pakistan categorically rejects the ludicrous comments and fallacious claims made by the Spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) criticizing the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its statement regarding India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019. India’s hubris in this regard is deplorable”.

It added that it is indeed astounding to see an unabashed practitioner of ‘Hindutva’ to accuse others of ‘bigotry’ or ‘communal agenda.’ Equally appalling is the audacity of an established serial violator of human rights and purveyor of state-terrorism, pointing accusing fingers towards others.

OIC is the largest multilateral forum of Islamic countries representing more than 1.7 billion Muslims and has always been vocal in support of the legitimate rights of the Kashmiri people, who have suffered unspeakably from India’s over seven-decade long illegal occupation and unabated oppression.

Jammu and Kashmir was never a part of India, and never will be. It is an internationally recognized “disputed” territory between Pakistan and India that has been under forcible and illegal Indian occupation since 1947. The dispute remains on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council for nearly 75 years.

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir: PM Shehbaz says India altering demographic structure of IIOJK

The relevant UNSC resolutions pledge to the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination, to be exercised through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations. While perpetuating its tyranny and injustice, India will not succeed in misleading the international community by claiming “socioeconomic growth and development” in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). No amount of repetition would turn a falsehood into truth.

In the interest of justice, as well as, durable peace and security in South Asia, India must honour its commitment to the Kashmiris and to the world community by faithfully implementing the UNSC resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

