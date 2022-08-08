AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
Pakistan condemns ban on Muharram processions in IIOJK

Press Release Published 08 Aug, 2022 05:41am

KARACHI: The Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) local authorities have denied permission to the traditional peaceful Muharram processions from Gurubazar towards Buchwara and Abi-Guzar towards Zadibal routes, scheduled to be held on 8th and 9th Muharram in occupied Srinagar.

Pakistan strongly condemns these curbs on Kashmiri Muslims to practice their faith and restraining them from congregating on special religious occasions.

As Pakistan has repeatedly underlined, imposition of restrictions on Muharram processions represents complete disrespect and deep-rooted prejudice by the Indian government for the sentiments of the Muslims in IIOJK. It is also a flagrant violation of Kashmiris’ fundamental right of freedom of religion.

Denying the Kashmiri Muslims their right to worship and to carry out these processions peacefully is yet another illustration of India’s ongoing assault on religious freedoms of minorities, especially Muslims, in IIOJK and in India. It is also reflective of the ‘Hindutva’ driven majoritarian mindset of the BJP-RSS dispensation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

