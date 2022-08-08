Balochistan govt slams campaign against state institutions

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Government Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Sunday condemned the vilification campaign on social media against the state institutions.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, she said the people of Balochistan and the whole country stand in solidarity with the armed forces of the country.

Strongly condemning the sinister social media campaign against the state institutions, the Spokesperson said no patriotic Pakistani can speak against the national institutions which guarantee the security and solidarity of the state.