Violation of safety codes: Special actions being taken on FESCO chief’s directive

FAISALABAD: On the special directives of Chief Executive Officer of FESCO Engr Bashir Ahmed Health Safety Environment and Quality Assurance (HSE) Directorate FESCO is initiating special actions on the violation of the safety codes.

On violating the safety code, job allowance more than 4 lakh rupees was deducted from salaries of 51 linemen while 8 linemen faced different penalties.

According to details, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Health Safety Environment and Quality Assurance Directorate are fully activated to save the line staff from accidents in nine circles of FESCO region. Despite the clear instructions of FESCO Chief, Engr Bashir Ahmed regarding the safety rules, strict departmental actions being taken against the staff, ignoring the safety policy/code during work.

Under the supervision of Deputy Director Safety Muhammad Saeed Raza, Safety Inspectors and Safety Control Room staff conducted surprise visits and checked the staff during shutdowns and other maintenance work from July 2021 to June 2022. As a result of which the job allowance of 51 employees of FESCO was deducted, while the promotion of one employee of Karim Town Sub-Division Faisalabad Obaidullah Line Superintendent Second was stopped for 2 years. Jan Muhammad LS Second of Urban Darya Khan Sub Division Mianwali faced the penalty to stop the time scale up-gradation for one year.

Similarly, 6 employees including, Shahid Rashid Lineman Second of Allama Iqbal Colony Sub Division Faisalabad, Zafar Iqbal LS-II of Rahmat Town Sub Division Faisalabad, Muhammad Farooq LM-I of Samuandri Road Faisalabad Sub-Division, Ehsanullah Lineman Second of City Jardanwala Sub-Division, Taimur Khan LM-I of New Satellite Sub-Division Sargodha and Muhammad Naqash Assistant Lineman have to face the punishment of stoppage of increment for one year while 30 employees were warned not to violate safety rules in future.

