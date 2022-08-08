IGP wants best security arrangements for Ganj Shakar’s Urs

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Faisal Shahkar has directed to ensure best security arrangements for pilgrims coming from all over the country on the occasion of annual Urs of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar in Pakpattan.

He said the employees posted on security should perform their duty with dedication and directed to take preemptive measures keeping in view the convenience of women and elderly pilgrims.

“The security arrangements of Urs of Baba Fariduddin Ganj Shakar as well as Ashura should be kept in mind and foolproof arrangements should be made as per the SOPs issued for Majalis and mourning processions,” he directed.

He further instructed that CCTV monitoring and aerial surveillance of sensitive Majalis and processions should be ensured and supervisory officers should ensure a close coordination with scholars, peace committees, civil society and personalities of all schools of thoughts so that no untoward situation could spoil the environment of peace.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting at the Pakpattan DPO office on Sunday. He also visited the shrine of Baba Fariduddin Ganj Shakar to personally review the security arrangements.

DPO Pakpattan Naseeb Ullah Khan while briefing the IG said over 1,300 police officers were performing round-the-clock security duties. “Direct monitoring is going on with 160 CCTV cameras on all roads leading to the shrine,” he disclosed.

Meanwhile, the IG visited the control room established at the shrine and observed the monitoring of CCTV cameras and checked the measures taken for the convenience of pilgrims.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022