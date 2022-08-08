AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IGP wants best security arrangements for Ganj Shakar’s Urs

Recorder Report Published 08 Aug, 2022 05:41am

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Faisal Shahkar has directed to ensure best security arrangements for pilgrims coming from all over the country on the occasion of annual Urs of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar in Pakpattan.

He said the employees posted on security should perform their duty with dedication and directed to take preemptive measures keeping in view the convenience of women and elderly pilgrims.

“The security arrangements of Urs of Baba Fariduddin Ganj Shakar as well as Ashura should be kept in mind and foolproof arrangements should be made as per the SOPs issued for Majalis and mourning processions,” he directed.

He further instructed that CCTV monitoring and aerial surveillance of sensitive Majalis and processions should be ensured and supervisory officers should ensure a close coordination with scholars, peace committees, civil society and personalities of all schools of thoughts so that no untoward situation could spoil the environment of peace.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting at the Pakpattan DPO office on Sunday. He also visited the shrine of Baba Fariduddin Ganj Shakar to personally review the security arrangements.

DPO Pakpattan Naseeb Ullah Khan while briefing the IG said over 1,300 police officers were performing round-the-clock security duties. “Direct monitoring is going on with 160 CCTV cameras on all roads leading to the shrine,” he disclosed.

Meanwhile, the IG visited the control room established at the shrine and observed the monitoring of CCTV cameras and checked the measures taken for the convenience of pilgrims.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

security arrangements Faisal Shahkar Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar

Comments

1000 characters

IGP wants best security arrangements for Ganj Shakar’s Urs

Probe into the May 25th incidents: Punjab-Centre tensions likely to hit a new low

USC hikes rates of pulses

Sri Lanka asks China to defer arrival of ship after India objects

PD organisations required to follow PPRA rule-47

Inter-governmental commercial transactions law: Govt deletes some proposed clauses

Unit-linked funds of insurance sector: SECP defines investment avenues

FIA launches investigation into mega PSM ‘theft’

Children among 41 dead in Gaza amid Israel truce reports

Miscarriage of justice, maladministration: President demands explanation from FBR

Market sentiment characterised by relative calm

Read more stories