Punjab CM asks official to draft Ehsaas Act

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi has directed concerned authorities to prepare an Ehsaas Act for the Ehsaas programmes and it will be approved by the Assembly.

He directed to consolidate various social protection programmes on a single platform. He said welfare of the people deprived of social protection in society, is the responsibility of the state.

He termed Ehsaas Ration Subsidy Programme a mega step towards eradicating poverty and building a welfare state. Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi accorded in principal approval to launch Ehsaas Ration Subsidy Programme and decided to grant Rs 1500 per month to the poor people instead of giving them Rs 1000 under the Ehsaas Ration Subsidy Programme.

Under the Ehsaas Ration Subsidy Programme the poor people will be given flour, pulses and ghee at a subsidized rate. In this regard, CM directed to constitute a Ministerial Steering Committee for the implementation of the Ehsaas Ration Subsidy Programme. The Steering Committee will be headed by Dr Sania Nishtar.

CM disclosed that a working group will also be constituted with regard to the Ehsaas Ration Subsidy Programme, adding that an effective monitoring system will be formulated with regard to the implementation of the programme.

Dr. Sania Nishtar gave a briefing about the salient features of Ehsaas Ration Subsidy Programme, Ehsaas Card and Ehsaas Protection Programme. Provincial Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Adviser to CM Omar Sarfraz Cheema, MNA Moonis Elahi, former Chairman P&D Salman Ghani, former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar, Chairman Planning & Development, Director General Rescue 1122 and other officials attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022