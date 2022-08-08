CM takes notice of murder

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took notice of the murder of a 22 years old man Osama and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.

CM directed to bring the accused involved in the murder in the stern grip of law at the earliest and an indiscriminate legal action should be taken against the accused.

CM directed to ensure provision of justice to the heirs of the murdered. The police arrested one accused after registering a case of the incident.

