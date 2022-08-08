AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Prices of essential food items surge in Peshawar

Amjad Ali Shah Published 08 Aug, 2022 05:41am

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities including vegetables, flour, live chicken/meat, pulses and others have sharply risen in the local markets, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

According to the survey, the prices of veggies are sky-high in the local market. A one-kilogram tomato is being sold at Rs90-100/- which was selling at Rs60/- per kg in the previous week.

Similarly, it further noticed a one-kg onion was available at Rs90-100 against the price of Rs70/- per kg in the open market. Ginger is being sold at Rs400 per kg against the price of Rs350/- per kg, while garlic is available at Rs250-300 per kg in the local market, the survey added.

Cucumber was available at Rs80/- per kg against the price of Rs50/- per kg in the last week. Lemon is being sold at Rs300-400 per kg in the local market, the survey noted.

It was witnessed during a visit in the local vegetable market that no veggie was available below Rs100/- per kg. Capsicum is being sold at Rs400/- per kg, peas at Rs250-300/- per kg, arvi at Rs150/- per kg, tori at Rs150/- per kg, kado at Rs130/- per kg, bitter gourd at Rs100/- per kg, cauliflower at Rs120/- per kg, cabbage at Rs100/- per kg, red-potatoes at Rs80-100 and white-potatoes at Rs70 per kg, bringle at Rs80-100 per kg, ladyfinger at Rs120/- per kg.

One-kilogram live chicken/meat is being sold at Rs250/- while a dozen of farm eggs are being sold at Rs200-210 in the local market, the survey noted. Cow meat without bone is being sold at Rs700/- per kg and with bone at Rs600/- per kg, as butchers are openly defying the official fixed rates, the survey noted.

No respite for the inflation-hit consumers despite government claims, as prices of cooking oil/ghee have remained ‘high-side.

Prices of food grains or pulses have touched a new peak, the survey witnessed. It noticed a good quality (sela) price is being sold Rs250/- per kg while low –quality rice was available at Rs 200-220/- per kg, dal mash at Rs320/- per kg, dal masoor at 280/- per kg, dal chilka (black) Rs300/- per kg, dal chilka (green) Rs200/- per kg, moong at Rs200/- per kg, dhoti dal at Rs180/- per kg, dal channa at Rs220/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs220/240 per kg, gram flour (baisen) at Rs 160-180/- per kg.

According to the survey, the price of an 80-kg bag of flour remained at Rs8000/- while a 20-kg flour bag was available at Rs1500-1600 and Rs1800/- in the local market.

Fresh milk is being sold at Rs170 per kg, while yogurt at Rs150-160 per kg and Rs190 per kg in the local market. Prices of dry-milk powder and packed milk further increased in the open market.

Sugar is being sold at Rs 90/- per kg in the local market, the survey noted. Prices of all brand and quality beverages also surged up in the local market.

Fruit prices have touched a new peak in the local market, the survey observed. Bananas are selling at Rs 100-120/- per dozen, apricot at Rs200-300/- per kg, plums at Rs200-250 per kg, melons at Rs60-80/- per kg, watermelon at Rs80/- per kg, muskmelon at Rs 200-300/- per piece, cherry at Rs 400-500/- per kg, pomegranate at Rs 200-250/-, green-coloured mango at Rs150/- per kg and other Rs.200/- per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

chicken price Prices of essential food commodities cow meat prices Fruit prices Prices of dry milk powder

Comments

1000 characters

Prices of essential food items surge in Peshawar

Probe into the May 25th incidents: Punjab-Centre tensions likely to hit a new low

USC hikes rates of pulses

Sri Lanka asks China to defer arrival of ship after India objects

PD organisations required to follow PPRA rule-47

Inter-governmental commercial transactions law: Govt deletes some proposed clauses

Unit-linked funds of insurance sector: SECP defines investment avenues

FIA launches investigation into mega PSM ‘theft’

Children among 41 dead in Gaza amid Israel truce reports

Miscarriage of justice, maladministration: President demands explanation from FBR

Market sentiment characterised by relative calm

Read more stories