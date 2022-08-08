Prices of essential food items surge in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities including vegetables, flour, live chicken/meat, pulses and others have sharply risen in the local markets, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

According to the survey, the prices of veggies are sky-high in the local market. A one-kilogram tomato is being sold at Rs90-100/- which was selling at Rs60/- per kg in the previous week.

Similarly, it further noticed a one-kg onion was available at Rs90-100 against the price of Rs70/- per kg in the open market. Ginger is being sold at Rs400 per kg against the price of Rs350/- per kg, while garlic is available at Rs250-300 per kg in the local market, the survey added.

Cucumber was available at Rs80/- per kg against the price of Rs50/- per kg in the last week. Lemon is being sold at Rs300-400 per kg in the local market, the survey noted.

It was witnessed during a visit in the local vegetable market that no veggie was available below Rs100/- per kg. Capsicum is being sold at Rs400/- per kg, peas at Rs250-300/- per kg, arvi at Rs150/- per kg, tori at Rs150/- per kg, kado at Rs130/- per kg, bitter gourd at Rs100/- per kg, cauliflower at Rs120/- per kg, cabbage at Rs100/- per kg, red-potatoes at Rs80-100 and white-potatoes at Rs70 per kg, bringle at Rs80-100 per kg, ladyfinger at Rs120/- per kg.

One-kilogram live chicken/meat is being sold at Rs250/- while a dozen of farm eggs are being sold at Rs200-210 in the local market, the survey noted. Cow meat without bone is being sold at Rs700/- per kg and with bone at Rs600/- per kg, as butchers are openly defying the official fixed rates, the survey noted.

No respite for the inflation-hit consumers despite government claims, as prices of cooking oil/ghee have remained ‘high-side.

Prices of food grains or pulses have touched a new peak, the survey witnessed. It noticed a good quality (sela) price is being sold Rs250/- per kg while low –quality rice was available at Rs 200-220/- per kg, dal mash at Rs320/- per kg, dal masoor at 280/- per kg, dal chilka (black) Rs300/- per kg, dal chilka (green) Rs200/- per kg, moong at Rs200/- per kg, dhoti dal at Rs180/- per kg, dal channa at Rs220/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs220/240 per kg, gram flour (baisen) at Rs 160-180/- per kg.

According to the survey, the price of an 80-kg bag of flour remained at Rs8000/- while a 20-kg flour bag was available at Rs1500-1600 and Rs1800/- in the local market.

Fresh milk is being sold at Rs170 per kg, while yogurt at Rs150-160 per kg and Rs190 per kg in the local market. Prices of dry-milk powder and packed milk further increased in the open market.

Sugar is being sold at Rs 90/- per kg in the local market, the survey noted. Prices of all brand and quality beverages also surged up in the local market.

Fruit prices have touched a new peak in the local market, the survey observed. Bananas are selling at Rs 100-120/- per dozen, apricot at Rs200-300/- per kg, plums at Rs200-250 per kg, melons at Rs60-80/- per kg, watermelon at Rs80/- per kg, muskmelon at Rs 200-300/- per piece, cherry at Rs 400-500/- per kg, pomegranate at Rs 200-250/-, green-coloured mango at Rs150/- per kg and other Rs.200/- per kg.

