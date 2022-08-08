Imran asking political leaders for NRO: Khuhro

LARKANA: Pakistan Peoples’ Party Sindh President Senator Nisar Ahmad Khuhro said on Sunday that Imran Khan was now asking the leadership of political parties for NRO to not file cases and elections should be held on time, but how could Imran Khan be given NRO after the foreign funding case was proven against him?

Khan is the man to face the investigation and he can no longer avoid disqualification in the foreign funding case, says Khuhro while addressing a press conference at the Larkana Press Club.

He alleged that crores of dollars in the form of foreign funding were transferred to the accounts of President Arif Alvi, Imran Ismail and other PTI leaders and those accounts were hidden whereas receiving prohibited funding by any political party was a crime.

Khuhro said that after foreign funds were transferred to Arif Alvi’s account, Arif Alvi should resign from the post of President and face investigation.

He said that Imran Khan’s protest outside the Election Commission had failed and now the call for protest on 13th August was also an attempt to put pressure on the institutions.

The PPP Senator said that the PTI chief minister of KPK, who talked about American conspiracy, was meeting with the American ambassador, which had proved that Imran Khan was a collection of contradictions.

He said that Imran Khan, who talked about not following anyone’s dictation, had now proved himself selected by talking about appointing the Chief Election Commissioner at the behest of the establishment.

He said that foreign donors of PTI were now demanding from Imran Khan to return their money and after Fauzia Kasuri was accused of spending two lakh dollars received from Canada for social works by Imran Khan and he should also give an account to the nation about this.

Khuhro asked that when founders of Pakistan, including Khwaja Nazimuddin, Ayub Khuhro, Qazi Fazalullah, Pir Elahi Bakhsh, Hussain Shaheed Suhrwardi and others can be disqualified, then why not Imran Khan?

He said that Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for life in Panama case for not taking salary from his son’s company, then after the proof came in the foreign funding case, Imran Khan had been proved to be a criminal of the nation as well as not being Sadiq and Amin, hence, he could no longer escape disqualification.

He said that on the one hand, PTI members had resigned from the National Assembly while on the other hand, other PTI members, including Muhammad Mian Soomro, were sending their requests for leave to the speaker.

He said that Punjab chief minister was not of PTI but of Q-League, while in KPK, the government was a coalition of PTI-FATA and others.

He said that the federal government had the majority and the legislation was being passed in the parliament, while the PTI had nothing to do except creating chaos in the country. He said that Imran Khan disrupted politics but we have saved the country after taking difficult decisions by bringing together 13 political parties.

He said that the federal government had the authority to send the illegal foreign refugees back to their countries and the organization created for the registration of those unlawful immigrants also seemed to be sleeping, so the report about the correct numbers of foreigners was not coming. Therefore, he added, the NADRA organization should do a better job quickly in order to collect accurate statistics about the issue.