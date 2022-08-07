The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency raised grave concern about shelling at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine, as its military said Russian forces had attacked dozens of front-line towns.

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

More on zaporizhzhia plant

Russia’s defence ministry accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the plant, saying a leak of radiation had been avoided only by luck.

Ukraine’s state nuclear power company Energoatom blamed Russia for the damage at the power plant.

Shells hit a high-voltage power line at the plant, prompting operators to disconnect a reactor despite no radioactive leak being detected. The plant was captured by Russian forces in early March, but it is still run by its Ukrainian technicians.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s office said it had started criminal proceedings against what it said was rocket and artillery shelling by the Russian military of the Zaporizhzhia power plant on Friday.

Fighting

The Ukrainian military said in an update on Facebook that Russian shelling was recorded in dozens of towns along the eastern and southern front lines.

The Ukrainian military said Russian forces tried to conduct assaults in six different areas in eastern Donetsk region, all of which failed to gain any territory and were held back by Ukrainian forces.

Russia’s war in Ukraine is about to enter a new phase, with most fighting shifting to a nearly 350-km (217-mile) front stretching southwest from near Zaporizhzhia to Kherson, British military intelligence said.

North Macedonia has agreed to supply tanks and planes to Ukraine to help fend off Moscow’s ongoing invasion, senior Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said.