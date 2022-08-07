ECC approves Rs5bn TSG for NDMA

ISLAMABAD: A special meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, Saturday, approved Rs5 billion Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) for the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) rescue, relief, and compensation for death and injuries of the victims of the floods-2022.

The ECC meeting presided over by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Saturday approved after deliberation a summary by the NDMA. The meeting presided over by the finance minister on a video link was also attended by a majority of the members through video link.

The ECC meeting was attended by Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, Coordinator to the PM on Economy Bial Azhar Kayani, Chairman NDMA, federal secretaries, and other senior officers.

The summary was presented by the NDMA in the special meeting of the ECC for allocation of funds to the NDMA for flood victims on the directions of the prime minister.

The chairman NDMA requested that block allocation of Rs5 billion may be made to the NDMF for relief and rescue activities in the flood-affected areas and death and disability compensation of the victims. The meeting was informed that in the aftermath of recent torrential rains and resultant devastation caused by floods across the country, thousands of people have suffered in terms of loss of life, property, live stocks, and crops.

PM orders release of Rs5bn to NDMA

After the calamity of floods, the NDMA was tasked by the prime minister to coordinate with the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) and to proactively undertake the rescue and relief operation in the length and breadth of the country. Upon directions by the prime minister, the NDMA has also been directed to grant ex-gratia compensation to the flood victims across the country, which currently is in process.

In compliance with the directives, the NDMA has mobilised all its resources to reach out to the affected population all across the country. However, due to limited resources it may not be possible for the NDMA to grant ex-gratia compensation to all of the affected population and deal with the disaster caused by floods without allocation of financial resources by the Federal Government.

The amount will be allocated from contingency provision of the Finance Division as block provision to the NDMA. The finance minister also directed for transfer of funds immediately, for timely help of the victims.

