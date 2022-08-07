Punjab’s new Cabinet under Elahi takes oath

LAHORE: A 21-member Chaudhry Parvez Elahi-led provincial cabinet of Punjab was sworn-in at a simple and solemn ceremony held here at the Governor’s House on Saturday.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman administered the oath to the provincial ministers. Secretary I&C Punjab Zaid bin Maqsood read out the notification regarding the appointments of the provincial ministers.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Speaker Punjab Assembly Sabtain Khan, former Governor Punjab Umar Sarfraz Cheema, former federal minister Moonis Elahi, members of the Provincial Assembly, PTI workers and others attended the ceremony. After oath of the ministers, the PTI activists chanted slogans in favour of Imran Khan.

Those who took oath as Punjab Ministers included: Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mohsin Leghari, Colonel Hashim Dogar (Rtd), Taimur Malik Bhatti, Raja Yasir Humayun, Ansar Majeed Niazi, Raja Mohammad Basharat, Shahabuddin Khan, Muneeb Sultan Cheema, Murad Ras, Khurram Shehzad Virk, Sardar Asif Nakai, Ali Afzal Sahi, Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena, Latif Nazar, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak, Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal and Syed Abbas Ali Shah.

Punjab cabinet: Governor likely to administer oath to 22 members today

Punjab Governor and Chief Minister felicitated the provincial ministers on taking oath.

Parvez Elahi expressed optimism that the new ministers would work devotedly to provide ease in the lives of the people. He also said the provincial government would devote all resources for the well being of the people.

In the new Punjab Cabinet, the Ministry of Finance has been given to Mohsin Leghari, the home and prisons department has been put under the control of Col Hashim Dogar (retd); law and parliamentary affairs to Khurram Virk, Dr Yasmin Rashid has been retained as health minister, Raja Yasir Humayun as higher education and IT minister and Murad Raas as school education minister.

Former home and law minister Basharat Raja has been assigned the cooperatives and prosecution portfolio, Asif Nikai has been given the excise, taxation and narcotics control department, while Ali Sahi was given the communication and works (C&W) department.

Taimur Malik will lead sports and culture department, Ansar Niazi has been assigned Labour department, Muneeb Cheema given Transport, Shahabuddin Sehar as Livestock Minister, Nawabzada Mansur Khan as Revenue Minister, Jahanian Gardezi as Agriculture Minister, Ghazananfar Abbas Chheena assigned social welfare department, Latif Nazar as Mines and Minerals department, Hasnanim Dareshak as Energy and food minister, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed as Local Government Minister, Mian Aslam Iqbal as Housing and Industries Minister and Ali Abbas Shah has been given Ministry of Forests and Wildlife.

Former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Muhammad Ayaz Khan Niazi and Nawabzada Waseem Khan Badozai MPA have been appointed as advisers to chief minister. MPAs Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani, Taimor Ali Lali and Muhammad Afzal have also been appointed as Special Assistants to CM. Khurram Munawar Munj has also been appointed as Special assistant.

It may be noted that the names of members of the Punjab Cabinet were finalized during a meeting between PTI chief Imran Khan and CM Parvez Elahi on Thursday.

In the Cabinet, not a single member MPA of the PML-Q had been given any ministry. However, the PML-Q parliamentarians may be considered in the 2nd phase of provincial cabinet.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022