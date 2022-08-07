AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
IK used charity income to advance his political agenda: govt

Nuzhat Nazar Published 07 Aug, 2022 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is an established “foreign-funded” party after the ECP’s verdict.

The former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan, submitted false documents in the prohibited funding case, she added. Addressing a press conference, she said the PTI is trying to build a wrong impression by giving the ECP’s decision a technical colour.

Talking about the flood-hit areas, she said on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, emergency has been declared in the flood-hit areas to speed up relief activities.

The minister said the National Disaster Management Authority and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities have also been directed to conduct surveys for compensation to the affected people.

Appreciating the efforts of armed forces for relief activities in flood and rain-hit areas, she strongly condemned the trolls on social media against the helicopter crash incident.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said such element of division and confrontation against national institution is backed by the country’s only “foreign-aided” party, the PTI.

Coalition govt will send declaration against PTI to SC in prohibited funding case: Marriyum

She said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) clearly declared that the PTI has violated the Political Party Order 2002. The prohibited funding case has exposed that the PTI chairman used the charity income for political purposes. She said the decision also made clear that the PTI chairman has submitted a false affidavit in the ECP.

The minister said this “foreign-aided” political party compromised national interest by receiving such funding. She said this funding was used to destabilize the country through economic collapse and making deal on Kashmir issue. She said this foreign agent also derailed the mega CPEC project.

She said during his four years’ rule, Imran Khan robbed the masses and was involved in corruption in every sector of the country. She said Imran Khan was engaged in political revenge for four years because controlling inflation and fixing the economy were not his priorities.

Expressing hope for the betterment of the country’s economy in the near future, she said the government will do everything possible for this purpose.

